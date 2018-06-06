Astonishing athleticism of cats

Cats can do things dogs can’t, like climb.
The cats in the video below, however, perform truly astonishing and heart-stopping feats of athleticism, leaping from one building to another, and scaling up walls.
The word that best describes what these cats do is parkour — a non-competitive discipline derived from military obstacle-course training, in which practitioners aim to get from one point to another in a complex environment, without assistive equipment and in the fastest and most efficient way possible, by running, climbing, swinging, vaulting, jumping, rolling, wall scaling, and quadrupedal movement. Parkour is usually undertaken in obstacle-dense urban areas.
I suggest you mute the sound before you watch the video. I found the heavy-metal music both loud and annoying.
And dogs know it — that cats rule. LOL
Even bears run away from cats!
See also my post from a year ago, “Utterly fearless cats”.
H/t FOTM’s josephbc69
~Eowyn
Last night I discovered that the stray cat who visits us every night is somehow making it to the roof of our neighbor’s back patio. He was sitting there, kicking back and I don’t know how he made it up there. Guessed he might have jumped from the big tree in the yard or climbed up a wall.
Never ever underestimate a feline’s power, specially those that dare call us “CATS” meeeeeoooowwwww! Those critters are amazing, you’ve got to love’m. My neighor’s, Miko-Suki, is feisty and adorable.
