2018 California Primary Election Results

Each state’s secretary of state is in charge of elections. In California, it’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla.
Below are the “semi-official” results of yesterday’s California direct primary election, as of 6:50 a.m. this morning:
- Governor:
- Gavin Newsom (D): 33.4%; 1,336,932 votes.
- John Cox (R): 26.2%; 1,048,363 votes.
- Antonio Villaraigosa (D): 13.5%; 539,397 votes.
- Travis Allen (R): 9.7%; 387,723 votes.
- Lieutenant Governor:
- Eleni Kounalakis (D): 23.4%; 890,454 votes.
- Ed Hernandez (D): 20.8%; 788,972 votes.
- Cole Harris (R): 18.4%; 697,500 votes.
- Jeff Bleich (D): 9.3%; 353,521 votes.
- U.S. Senate:
- Diane Feinstein (D): 43.8%; 1,694,819 votes.
- Kevin De Leon (D): 11.3%; 435,639 votes.
- James Bradley (R): 8.8%; 340,669 votes.
- Secretary of State:
- Alex Padilla (D): 51.4%; 1,974,465 votes.
- Mark Meuser (R): 32%; 1,229,744votes.
- Controller:
- Betty Yee (D): 60.9%; 2,294,904 votes.
- Konstantinos Roditis (R): 35%; 1,321,334 votes.
- Treasurer:
- Fiona Ma (D): 43.2%; 1,633,648 votes.
- Greg Conlon (R): 22%; 832,700 votes.
- Attorney General:
- Xavier Becerra (D): 45.3%; 1,736,781 votes.
- Steven Bailey (R): 25.3%; 970,540 votes.
- Insurance Commissioner:
- Steve Poizner (NP): 41.3%; 1,503,973 votes.
- Ricardo Lara (D): 40.6%; 1,481,088 votes.
- Superintendent of Public Instruction:
- Marshall Tuck: 37.1%; 1,299,330 votes.
- Tony K. Thurmond: 34.3%; 1,200,486 votes.
~Eowyn
Patrick Little, the Anti-Zionist candidate claims there is evidence of major voter fraud, mentions San Francisco specifically;
the election is a DISASTER for Constitutionalists-the Communist/Mexican Party is alive and well in California
Incredible! But I’m not really surprised. For some bizarre reason the Demorats have a stranglehold on the California electorate. Very well. Let the pinkos have it. I have an idea to solve our California problem . Until the Mexican-American War of 1846, the territory of California was part of Mexico. I propose that we give California back to the Mexicans. While we’re at it, we might want to throw the states of Oregon and Washington into the deal. Then we could extend Trump’s wall from San Diego north to the Canadian border. That way we could go about our business and leave the Californians to stew in the socialist cesspool society they have created.
