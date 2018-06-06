2018 California Primary Election Results

Each state’s secretary of state is in charge of elections. In California, it’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

Below are the “semi-official” results of yesterday’s California direct primary election, as of 6:50 a.m. this morning:

Governor: Gavin Newsom (D) : 33.4%; 1,336,932 votes. John Cox (R) : 26.2%; 1,048,363 votes. Antonio Villaraigosa (D) : 13.5%; 539,397 votes. Travis Allen (R) : 9.7%; 387,723 votes.

Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis (D) : 23.4%; 890,454 votes. Ed Hernandez (D) : 20.8%; 788,972 votes. Cole Harris (R) : 18.4%; 697,500 votes. Jeff Bleich (D) : 9.3%; 353,521 votes.

U.S. Senate: Diane Feinstein (D) : 43.8%; 1,694,819 votes. Kevin De Leon (D) : 11.3%; 435,639 votes. James Bradley (R) : 8.8%; 340,669 votes.

Secretary of State: Alex Padilla (D) : 51.4%; 1,974,465 votes. Mark Meuser (R) : 32%; 1,229,744votes.

Controller: Betty Yee (D) : 60.9%; 2,294,904 votes. Konstantinos Roditis (R) : 35%; 1,321,334 votes.

Treasurer: Fiona Ma (D) : 43.2%; 1,633,648 votes. Greg Conlon (R) : 22%; 832,700 votes.

Attorney General: Xavier Becerra (D) : 45.3%; 1,736,781 votes. Steven Bailey (R) : 25.3%; 970,540 votes.

Insurance Commissioner: Steve Poizner (NP): 41.3%; 1,503,973 votes. Ricardo Lara (D) : 40.6%; 1,481,088 votes.

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Marshall Tuck: 37.1%; 1,299,330 votes. Tony K. Thurmond: 34.3%; 1,200,486 votes.



~Eowyn