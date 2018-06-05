WarOnWomen: Jim Carrey trolls Melania Trump with his latest masterpiece

This guy needs to get a real job. And up his meds.

From Fox News: Jim Carrey has released another politically charged painting to go with the many pieces he has already shared via social media. This time, the comedian took aim at first lady Melania Trump.

The obscure pieces were created to target members of Trump’s administration and Carrey’s latest piece appears to depict Melania Trump, 48, wearing a brainwashing device similar to the one worn in a scene from Stanley Kubrick’s science fiction film “A Clockwork Orange.”

The artwork comes just two days after the first lady took to Twitter to break her silence on speculation of her whereabouts in the weeks since she underwent a kidney operation, and also called out the media for “working overtime.”

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” she tweeted. “Rest assured, I’m here at the White House [with] my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

Carrey’s image was accompanied by a tweet about her whereabouts.

”Don’t worry folks. Melania is fine. They’re probably just reminding her how to play well with others.”

The 56-year-old comedian and actor’s consistent trolling of members of the Trump administration has created quite the reaction on social media and has sparked many to openly discuss the meaning behind his artwork.

So far, Carrey has created works apparently mocking Trump and Sarah Sanders.

