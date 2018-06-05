WarOnWomen: Jim Carrey trolls Melania Trump with his latest masterpiece

This guy needs to get a real job. And up his meds.
From Fox News: Jim Carrey has released another politically charged painting to go with the many pieces he has already shared via social media. This time, the comedian took aim at first lady Melania Trump.
The obscure pieces were created to target members of Trump’s administration and Carrey’s latest piece appears to depict Melania Trump, 48, wearing a brainwashing device similar to the one worn in a scene from Stanley Kubrick’s science fiction film “A Clockwork Orange.”
The artwork comes just two days after the first lady took to Twitter to break her silence on speculation of her whereabouts in the weeks since she underwent a kidney operation, and also called out the media for “working overtime.”
“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” she tweeted. “Rest assured, I’m here at the White House [with] my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”
Carrey’s image was accompanied by a tweet about her whereabouts.
”Don’t worry folks. Melania is fine. They’re probably just reminding her how to play well with others.”
The 56-year-old comedian and actor’s consistent trolling of members of the Trump administration has created quite the reaction on social media and has sparked many to openly discuss the meaning behind his artwork.
So far, Carrey has created works apparently mocking Trump and Sarah Sanders.
Another desperate half-rate actor trying to curry favor with Jewish slave masters aka Hollywood movie studio execs. Since sexual favors are not the soup of the day anymore, Carrey must find any areas of debasement to win approval.
your anti Semitism is showing, not appreciated.
This post is about Jim Carrey. He did the nasty painting. Your comment is a deflection from Carrey.
Jim is doing what mentality disturbed and demon possessed people often do in artwork: they draw pictures of themselves. He probably has a history of brain washing, just as most of his ilk also have. His drawings are terrible and they are self portraits.
Why do these hate filled failing actors think they can be artists?
His painting is worse than his acting.
On September 28, 2015, Carrey’s former girlfriend Cathriona White, a native of County Tipperary, Ireland, was found dead from a prescription drug overdose. The couple first met in 2012.[76][77] Carrey was a pallbearer at her funeral in Cappawhite.[78]
On September 19, 2016, Mark Burton, White’s husband from 2013 until her death, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Carrey, claiming that he had used his “immense wealth and celebrity status” to illegally obtain and distribute prescription drugs involved in her death. Carrey released a statement the following day:
What a terrible shame. It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this man’s lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honor against the evil in this world. I will not tolerate this heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved. Cat’s troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyone’s control. I really hope that some day soon people will stop trying to profit from this and let her rest in peace.[79][80]
In October 2016, White’s mother, Brigid Sweetman, also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Carrey.[81] In this suit, Sweetman’s attorney states that Carrey underwent a test for sexually transmitted infections and “purposely hid the results from Ms. White, whom he was intimately involved with, and failed to inform her that he had tested positive for hepatitis A, HSV (herpes) I and II, and chlamydia. To make matters worse, Carrey then proceeded to have unprotected sex with Ms. White with full knowledge that he was STD positive.”[82] Sweetman herself later issued a statement: “These documents show that Jim Carrey has lied to the media, the public and the court. Carrey has now been shown for what he is — a dishonest Hollywood celebrity who thinks he can say anything and fool people just because he is famous.”[82] The lawsuit was dismissed on January 25, 2018, and attorneys for both sides confirmed there would be no further legal proceedings.[83][84]
Citizenship
Carrey received U.S. citizenship in October 2004 and remains a dual citizen of the United States and his native Canada.[85]
Who cares?? AND, the more this crap is posted, the more encouragement given this retard.
