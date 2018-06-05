Virginia school board: No such thing as biological male/female genders

Yesterday, DCG published a post on Australia considering a ban on the terms “boy” and “girl” in children’s book.

But it’s not just Australia.

A county school board in the disUnited States of America means to radically overhaul public schools’ sex-education curriculum to say that there is no such thing as birth or biological gender, which means children are not born male or female. Instead, gender is fluid.

Cathy Ruse reports for Family Research Council, May 15, 2018, that public school students in Fairfax County, Virginia, are subjected to 80 hours of “Family Life Education” sex ed — on the kids’ evolving “sexual identity,” the proper handling of contraceptive drugs and devices, and how to give consent for sex.

But Fairfax County’s longtime Democrat-controlled school board is set to take things from bad to worse.

In early May, the school board — whose members include a 9th-grade student in braces — voted enthusiastically for the following changes to the sex-ed curriculum, recommended by a committee of hand-picked sex-ed advisors. Only three board members voted against the changes. The revised curriculum will be thrusted on every student unless their parents specifically say no.

These are the changes:

Teach Fairfax kids they weren’t born male or female. The term “biological sex” will be replaced by the gender-fluid term, “sex assigned at birth.” As one sex-ed advisor explained: “ Biological sex is meaningless !” Teach 7th and 8th grade students to embrace transgender identity, but don’t tell them about the health risks and side-effects of “gender transitioning.” Teach every high school student about Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis or PrEP — a daily drug regimen for people “at very high risk” of contracting HIV , who are identified by the CDC as men who have sex with men without condoms. But the students will not be told that the FDA has not approved PrEP for children under 18, or that leading AIDs experts warn that PrEP will lead to a public health catastrophe for encouraging risky sex. Stop telling students about abstinence — that it is the only 100% effective method to prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). At the school board meeting, the sex-ed advisors mocked abstinence education. Teach students how to use every available contraceptive drug, device and cream, without telling them about health risks or side effects. Strip parents of their right to opt their kids out of an 8th grade lesson on dating and family. Strip the word “clergy” from the list of trusted adults whom students might consult about their sexual identity concerns.

The full report on the proposed revisions to the sex-ed curriculum is available on Board Docs.

Fairfax County School Board members are elected for 4-year terms; one member represents each of the County’s nine magisterial districts, and three members serve at large. A student representative, selected for a one-year term by the Student Advisory Council, sits with the Board at all public meetings and participates in discussions, but does not vote. School Board members are paid a salary of $32,000 per year. The Chairman is paid an additional $2,000 per year.

Fairfax County School Board will vote on the changes at a school board meeting on June 14. The board is soliciting comments from the public about the proposed changes. The deadline for comments is June 8.

To comment on the proposed changes, email FLEcomments@fcps.edu.

