Virginia school board: No such thing as biological male/female genders

Yesterday, DCG published a post on Australia considering a ban on the terms “boy” and “girl” in children’s book.
But it’s not just Australia.
A county school board in the disUnited States of America means to radically overhaul public schools’ sex-education curriculum to say that there is no such thing as birth or biological gender, which means children are not born male or female. Instead, gender is fluid.
Cathy Ruse reports for Family Research Council, May 15, 2018, that public school students in Fairfax County, Virginia, are subjected to 80 hours of “Family Life Education” sex ed — on the kids’ evolving “sexual identity,” the proper handling of contraceptive drugs and devices, and how to give consent for sex.
But Fairfax County’s longtime Democrat-controlled school board is set to take things from bad to worse.
In early May, the school board — whose members include a 9th-grade student in braces — voted enthusiastically for the following changes to the sex-ed curriculum, recommended by a committee of hand-picked sex-ed advisors. Only three board members voted against the changes. The revised curriculum will be thrusted on every student unless their parents specifically say no.
These are the changes:
- Teach Fairfax kids they weren’t born male or female. The term “biological sex” will be replaced by the gender-fluid term, “sex assigned at birth.” As one sex-ed advisor explained: “Biological sex is meaningless!”
- Teach 7th and 8th grade students to embrace transgender identity, but don’t tell them about the health risks and side-effects of “gender transitioning.”
- Teach every high school student about Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis or PrEP — a daily drug regimen for people “at very high risk” of contracting HIV, who are identified by the CDC as men who have sex with men without condoms. But the students will not be told that the FDA has not approved PrEP for children under 18, or that leading AIDs experts warn that PrEP will lead to a public health catastrophe for encouraging risky sex.
- Stop telling students about abstinence — that it is the only 100% effective method to prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). At the school board meeting, the sex-ed advisors mocked abstinence education.
- Teach students how to use every available contraceptive drug, device and cream, without telling them about health risks or side effects.
- Strip parents of their right to opt their kids out of an 8th grade lesson on dating and family.
- Strip the word “clergy” from the list of trusted adults whom students might consult about their sexual identity concerns.
The full report on the proposed revisions to the sex-ed curriculum is available on Board Docs.
Fairfax County School Board members are elected for 4-year terms; one member represents each of the County’s nine magisterial districts, and three members serve at large. A student representative, selected for a one-year term by the Student Advisory Council, sits with the Board at all public meetings and participates in discussions, but does not vote. School Board members are paid a salary of $32,000 per year. The Chairman is paid an additional $2,000 per year.
Fairfax County School Board will vote on the changes at a school board meeting on June 14. The board is soliciting comments from the public about the proposed changes. The deadline for comments is June 8.
To comment on the proposed changes, email FLEcomments@fcps.edu.
H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV
See also:
- The Devil is transgender
- American College of Pediatricians speaks truth on transgenderism (biologists say there is no such thing as transgenderism)
- The truth about transgenderism and ‘gender reassignment’ surgery
- How surgery makes a fake vagina for MtF ‘transgenders’
- Medical consequences of homosexual sexual behaviors
~Eowyn
So very disgusting!!! This is satan’s agenda!! I am glad my kids are in their 40’s and on their own. Your DNA cannot be changed!! You are boy or girl, period!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pingback: The Parasites of Western Economy, Part 7: Providers of invented inefficient service from tax money. – Additional survival tricks
These nutcases have taken it too far…yet you’ll notice, the men are wearing suits, and the women are wearing dresses and pant suits…they are dressing for what they are. So, if they don’t believe in male and female, why are these toads dressed for their gender? Idiots…
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt this curriculum is being pushed by some teachers union.
It would be nice if some parents who are doctors would come in and set this board straight on biology.
The only way this madness will stop is if parents get mad and speak up.
Otherwise the socialists win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is actually WORSE than those at the top who are psychopaths and are pushing this agenda, are those who act as their mind-bombed henchmen (yeah, I wrote henchmen, not hench-person) and march lock-step into the abyss for some filthy lucre.
They are the worse abomination because these people are either unthinking dupes OR, worse yet, just don’t give a shyte, and will do anything they’re told, as long as they perceive some gain in it for themselves.
If I were a parent in that district I’d be marching in their with a crucifix held high praying the St. Michael exorcism prayer.
http://catholicharboroffaithandmorals.com/Exorcism.html
Again, this will not be stopped by asking ‘pretty please’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. E, I think the only way to combat this is to bring an equal force against it via oncologists, NICU personnel, OB-GYN practitioners, etc… in other words, lawsuits. What I’m saying is, these ppl should be sued by anyone that has suffered or died at the hands of cervical, breast, prostate, testicular, ovarian or other types of cancer, to name but a few maladies that are gender specific. Because according to these ppl, you can “choose your gender.” Also, the years of wasted med school time and money should be reimbursed by these ppl for all the doctors, nurse practitioners, etc… when all they had to do was tell the patient, “oh, I’m sorry mrs. Jones, you do have stage IV terminal ovarian cancer, and it has spread to your brain and lymph nodes. Under normal circumstances, I would order hospice, but thanks to the “choose your gender crowd,” just choose to be male, and it will go away! Feel better now? Good! Please see Sally on the way out for your $25 co-pay. Good luck ma’am/sir, have a long and prosperous life.” ( please note my extreme sarcasm here). This is truly NOT funny, but these IDIOTS won’t quit till we fight back!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person