Tuesday Funny: Watch Bernie run!

Posted on June 5, 2018

Last weekend, independent journalist Alex Jones happened on millionaire-socialist (an oxymoron!) Vermont senator Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles International Airport.

Jones wanted to speak to Sanders, but Sanders would have none of that.

I had these GIFs made from InfoWars’ long (and repetitive) video of the encounter.

Just look at Sanders’ face! Reminds me of Proverbs 28:1:

The wicked flee when no man pursueth: but the righteous are bold as a lion.

~Eowyn

  1. Bone Fish | June 5, 2018 at 8:27 am | Reply

    Why does commie Sanders appear to have personal security and who is paying for it?

