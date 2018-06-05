Tuesday Funny: Watch Bernie run!

Last weekend, independent journalist Alex Jones happened on millionaire-socialist (an oxymoron!) Vermont senator Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles International Airport.

Jones wanted to speak to Sanders, but Sanders would have none of that.

I had these GIFs made from InfoWars’ long (and repetitive) video of the encounter.

Just look at Sanders’ face! Reminds me of Proverbs 28:1:

The wicked flee when no man pursueth: but the righteous are bold as a lion.



H/t FOTM‘s Stovepipe

~Eowyn