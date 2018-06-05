Liberal utopia: Nearly half of Bay Area residents say they want to leave

This story largely speaks to the incredible cost of housing in the Bay Area and says that the big problems are “exclusively” the cost of housing.
Don’t forget the other issues: Public defecation, urination & drug use in BART stations as well as urination and defecation on public streets. That has become so bad that infectious disease experts warn that San Francisco is becoming dirtier than slums in India and Brazil.
After the death of American citizen Kate Steinle at the hands of an illegal alien, San Francisco vowed to remain a sanctuary city. And the state has unprecedented protections for those in the U.S. illegally.
The Bay Area also has one of the largest and least sheltered homeless populations in the country hence the streets becoming public toilets.
No doubt the soaring housing prices force some to live on the streets. But if you believe that the Bay Area politicians are going to solve their problems any time soon, then you haven’t been paying attention.
From Mercury News: Despite the Bay Area’s natural beauty and booming job market, nearly half of its residents now want to get out, citing a creeping disillusionment with the high cost of housing.
Forty-six percent of Bay Area residents surveyed said they are likely to move out of the region in the next few years — up from 40 percent last year and 34 percent in 2016, according to a poll released Sunday by business-backed public policy advocacy group the Bay Area Council.
The numbers show a disturbing trend in one of the nation’s most expensive housing markets: Workers desperate for a better quality of life and without housing options will go elsewhere, potentially plunging the region into a financial downturn.
“They couldn’t be more clear what the big problems are — and it is exclusively about the cost of housing,” said John Grubb, chief operating officer for the Bay Area Council. “They don’t see…enough action coming, and so they’re looking at taking matters into their own hands. And unfortunately, what they’re going to take into their hands is the steering wheel of a U-Haul to go somewhere else where there’s a better combination of salary and lower housing costs.”
Bay Area home prices have been climbing for six years, setting another record in April, when the median sale price hit $850,000 — up 13 percent from a year ago, according to real estate data firm CoreLogic. Rents are soaring too, and workers are forced to move farther away to find affordable housing and commute on already crowded Bay Area roads and freeways to get to their jobs.
Meanwhile, recent efforts by policy makers, affordable housing organizations, developers and others apparently have yet to make a dent in residents’ concerns.
The Bay Area Council has thrown its support behind several housing-focused bills that it says will help, including SB 831, which eliminates some fees for building in-law units; SB 1227, intended to increase the supply of affordable student housing; and SB 828, which would force cities to rezone land to allow more homes to be built.
Researchers have been worrying about the Bay Area exodus for some time. A recent report from Joint Venture Silicon Valley found more people left Silicon Valley in both 2016 and 2017 than in any year since 2006. Still, Silicon Valley is gaining more residents than it’s losing — the region welcomed 44,732 newcomers between July 2015 and July 2017, and lost 44,102. But the ominous new data from the Bay Area Council suggests that could change quickly, as the out-migration shows no sign of slowing down.
When asked to pinpoint the most important problem facing the Bay Area, 42 percent of those surveyed said housing — a dramatic jump from 28 percent last year. Meanwhile, 18 percent said traffic and congestion, 14 percent cited poverty and homelessness, and 12 percent said the cost of living.
Those problems spell serious disillusionment for Bay Area residents. Fifty-five percent of residents polled said they feel the Bay Area has “gotten pretty seriously off on the wrong track,” compared to 42 percent last year.
“It’s so expensive,” said 38-year-old software engineer Travis Dobbs, who moved his family from Berkeley to Portland last year. “My wife and I both make good money, relatively speaking, and we can’t afford a house there.”
DCG
It is hard to believe that housing is the major problem. With the sanctuary cities going on, rising taxes and now water rationing and illegals taking over, I think they have a whole lot more problems going on than they choose to admit. So many are leaving that Tucker Carlson stated a few weeks back that to rent a moving truck is several times more expensive that bringing one into the area.
Those homeless crisis has been going on for over a decade. I think the housing/rent affordability became a convenient excuse for the politicians.
The problem is if, as the news articles claims, the “exclusive” reason why Californians who say they want to leave is housing — and not California’s disastrous single-party government — then the Californians who do manage to leave are Leftists who’ll simply infect the states they move to.
That we see it happening in India and other impoverish countries has now reached the United States of America, in CALIFORNIA, is beyond anyone’s imagination, such disgrace its citizens have to abandon their stay makes anyone cringe. And it is inevitable, The wave in the west will be moving to the other cardinal points of our nation, to the left’s dream reality, as I heard said in twenty years we will be the third world nations first. Nobody can’t stop the world’s decay, and degradation that is sweeping all over, I don’t wish to sound in fear but the forces at be will eventually bring us into submission, no matter the color, the faith, we will become one. God have mercy, don’t abandon your children, for we need You.
“Meanwhile, recent efforts by policy makers, affordable housing organizations, developers and others apparently have yet to make a dent in residents’ concerns.”
THERE ARE NO ACCIDENTS OR MISTAKES. This is part of the agenda for the “Century of Change” or Agenda 2030, 2040, etc. The real ‘rulers’ want the prime REAL estate for themselves. The population (what is left of it as the century moves along) are to be moved to the interior “human corridors” of North America. We are economic units to these psychopaths, and our economic usefulness is drawing to a close.
What is left of our normalcy must be maintained and nurtured. There is only one way to stop this. We have the numbers.
I was born in the bay area & I am still here. I can say that it is definitely circling the drain. The cost of housing is the main issue for so many, but don’t be fooled, it is so much more than that. I know i will leave within the next few years myself as i do not see it changing and most of my family has already left even though they already owned homes here when they took off. It is the biggest socialist experiment in the US and is the left’s role model/hope for the rest of the US.
I could go on, but I won’t, you all get it.
They can thank their great representative in congress, Nancy Pelosi, for their problems. If she devoted more of her time working for the people she represents instead of resisting President Trump at every turn, the Bay Area wouldn’t be such a toilet.
Build a fence around that socialist state. They made it, live with it.
We can’t even build a wall between Mexico and the U.S., despite the MAJORITY of Americans wanting and having voted for it. 😦
I lived in Marin county, epicenter of Bay area madness for many years. In the 1960s building restrictions limited the population to a little over 200,000 and one major freeway (comparable area of Long Island has five freeways). Results: soaring real estate prices and perpetual traffic jams.
also soaring egomania and vanity on part of owners of precious real estate parcels. For example, one of my “outlaws” when told by a gasoline service station cashier to show ID, replied “I live in Kent Woodlands [exclusive Marin area]” and walked out. Was still foaming at mouth hours later at a dinner party. Was banned forever by her bank for telling bank manager someone who lived in Kent Woodlands could not be overdrawn.
Most of Marin resembles semi-desert suburbs in much of the western US. Its claim to fame is proximity to San Francisco. Now occupied many by trust fund babies and rich foreigners.
