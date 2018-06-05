California: New law will limit water use to 55 gal/day per person

The People’s Dystopia of California continues to be less and less livable.

Jennifer McGraw reports for CBS 13, May 31, 2018, that a new law signed by Governor Jerry Brown will restrict indoor water use to 55 gallons per person per day by 2022, and falling to 50 gallons per person per day by 2030.

Felicia Marcus, Chair of the State Water Resources Control Board, said that the water restrictions are “So that everyone in California is at least integrating efficiency into our preparations for climate change.” She blithely maintains that retrofitting homes with water-efficient fixtures could help cut back: “I think the average new home is 35 gallons per person per day, so we are not talking emergency conservation here.”

Just how many gallons do household chores take?:

An 8-minute shower uses about 17 gallons of water.

A load of laundry uses up to 40 gallons.

A bathtub can hold 80 to 100 gallons of water.

Tanya Allen, who has a 4-year-old daughter, said: “With a child and every day having to wash clothes, that’s, just my opinion, not feasible. But I get it and I understand that we’re trying to preserve…but 55 gallons a day?”

Originally from Texas, Rocka Mitchell and his wife Ginger are living in Sacramento for work. They say it would be hard to conserve because their family is too large and Ginger likes to bathe three times a day and does laundry all day.

Greg Bundesen with the Sacramento Suburban Water District says they already assist customers: “We offer toilet rebates, we offer complementary showerheads, we offer complementary faucets.”

The new laws also require water districts to perform stress tests of their water supply and curb loss due to leaks. Water districts who don’t comply face fines up to $10,000 a day. Marcus said that “Right now we lose up to 30 percent of urban water just to leaks in the system.”

Agencies believe fixing those leaks and educating residents, e.g., about how much more water a bath versus a shower uses, is the key. Bundesen said: “Some people may not be aware that you’re going to use a lot more water in a bath and you wouldn’t shower and it’s our job to make sure they’re informed.”

Outdoor water use is also covered by the new laws. Standards will be based on a region’s climate and other factors instead of just one standard for the whole state.

The ultimate goal is to make conservation water restriction a way of life in California.

