Art School Professor Tells White Males to Commit Suicide

When a Bolshevik becomes a teacher he brings a spirit of genocide

See also Dr. Eowyn’s article: Rutgers U. professor James Livingston calls white people ‘a**holes sh*thead morons’

I had originally quoted from an article in “Diversity Chronicle” called “Progressive Professor Urges White Male Students To Commit Suicide During Class.“ Sounded interesting, but I was then warned the article was a farce, a “tiger trap” set up to embarrass zealous conservatives.

Ignatiav, like many Marxists, makes extremely damaging assertions against western culture, even using the term, “genocide,” but leaving himself a back door to escape the accusations that he is calling for murder. He says he meant whiteness as a “social construct” and not as a physical attack on people who are white.

We see actual extermination of whites in Africa, notably at the hands of black racist marxists.

So the overstatements of the “DIVERSITY CHRONICLE” are now effectively aiding Noel Ignatiev by inoculating him his very real guilt.

Professor Noel Ignatiev is both a Racist and a Marxist

That being said, let’s make Mr. Ignatiev defend his own words:

“The key to solving the social problems of our age is to abolish the White race.” “The goal of abolishing the White race is on its face so desirable that some may find it hard to believe that it could incur any opposition other than from committed White supremacists.” “We’ll keep bashing the dead White males, and the live ones, and the females too, until the social construct known as the White race is destroyed. Not deconstructed, but destroyed.” “Treason to the White race is Loyalty to Humanity.” – Noel Ignatiev, Harvard Professor

Note that Ignatiev employs the weasel words, “social construct,” as an escape route for those times when he is rightly accused of advocating an extermination campaign.

A quick scan of Ignatiev’s Wikipedia page reveals the man for what he is, a Marxist provocateur, bent on violent revolution:

Early life and career Ignatiev, the son of Jewish immigrants from Russia, was raised in Philadelphia.[4] He attended the University of Pennsylvania but dropped out after three years. Under the name Noel Ignatin, he joined the Communist Party USA in January 1958, but in August left (along with Theodore W. Allen and Harry Haywood) to help form the Provisional Organizing Committee to Reconstitute the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (POC)… Later he became involved in the Students for a Democratic Society. When that organization fractured in the late 1960s, Ignatiev became part of the Third-worldist and Maoist New Communist Movement, forming the group Sojourner Truth Organization… For 20 years, Ignatiev worked in a Chicago steel mill in the manufacturing of farming equipment and electrical components. A Marxist activist… Academic career[edit] Ignatiev set up Marxist discussion groups in the early 1980s. In 1985, Ignatiev was accepted to the Harvard Graduate School of Education without an undergraduate degree. After earning his master’s degree, he joined the Harvard faculty as a lecturer and worked toward a doctorate in U.S. history…” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Noel_Ignatiev

A genuine Bolshevik

If we were to board a time machine and bring a Marxist revolutionary here into 2018, we could do no better than Noel Ignatiev. If he were given the opportunity, it would not surprise me to see him leading the extermination of white people (Asians and Latinos, this includes you, too, if you are Christians or patriots).

♞