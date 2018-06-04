Tennessee man shoots, kills two would-be burglars at his home

Luvs a happy ending!
From Fox News: A Tennessee man grabbed his gun and opened fire on two burglary suspects who broke into his home Friday night, killing both of them, police said.
The homeowner, who asked to not be named, told FOX13 he was walking into his home in Memphis when he encountered the two alleged burglars, identified as 28-year-old Azell Witherspoon and 17-year-old Demond Robinson. He was returning home from the barber shop and found the door pried open.
“[The suspect] picked up his weapon, turned around and points them at me…two pistols,” the homeowner recalled.
The suspects allegedly began shooting when the man’s friend ran outside. When the suspects dashed out of the house, the homeowner grabbed his gun and began firing.
“I just let loose, not knowing it hit both of them,” he said. “My life is the last thing anyone wants to take.”
“I’m sorry, but it was them or it was me,” he added.
Memphis police said Saturday the homeowner will not be charged in the deadly shooting.
“The individual who was detained has been released without charge. All evidence was presented to the DAG’s Office and it was determined that no criminal charges will be filed at this point,” police tweeted.
The homeowner said this isn’t the first time he’s dealt with violence. Last September, he said someone also shot at his home.
“I mean, we’re in Memphis, you’re going to need a gun,” he said.
28-year-old Azell Witherspoon and 17-year-old Demond Robinson won the June 2018 Darwin Award.
I dunno-shooting two thugs IN THE YARD,running AWAY,NOT an ideal picture for the Public. I understand trying to keep them from “escaping justice”,but I think to call shooting them in the back,outside the home “self defense” would be a hard sell for MOST Judges.
The article doesn’t say if the perps were shot in the back. And how do we know the perps weren’t trying to shoot/pointing their weapons as they exited?
I don’t know TN state laws re: firing at an intruder exiting your home.
Anyhow, the DAG decided not to pursue charges against the homeowner.
DCG . . . . I should imagine that the officials in Memphis would have brought charges against this man, if they thought he had acted in a manner that was not in compliance with their laws.
I would not normally say that I am a bloodthirsty woman, but with the proliferation of burglaries, and such . . . . I am very glad this gentleman had the courage to “take out the trash.”
I hope that he will be blessed that he will not suffer with distress from these actions; after all in these types of instances, the blood of the perpetrators is on their own heads, not on those trying to protect the sacredness of their homes, and their own person.
Well, if that’s how the law is in TN, I grab the man on the ground and set him in front of my door as if he was going in and i shot him dead, but because the man was not charged, thank God, in my book he is exonerated.
Just tie ’em to the front fenders and head for the coroner’s office.
You are obviously a globalist idiot.
But “no one needs an AK-47 to shoot deer”. Yes, that’s correct.
They both need a “Michael Brown” Dindu nuffin award. o
lophatt . . . I certainly do agree with that.
