Supreme Court supports Colorado baker’s First Amendment right to refuse ‘gay’ couple

4½ years ago, in December 2013, Colorado administrative law judge Robert N. Spencer ordered Jack Phillips of a bakery in suburban Denver to bake a wedding cake for two homosexuals or face fines, even though doing so violates Phillips’ Christian religious beliefs.
The homosexual couple had sued Phillips.
Phillips said he’d rather shut down his business and go to jail than compromise his beliefs.
This morning, the Supreme Court ruled 7:2 in Phillips’ favor.
Reuters reports that the Supreme Court ruled that, in its handling of the claims brought against Jack Phillips, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had demonstrated a hostility to religion and violated the baker’s religious rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
According to the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, in refusing to bake a wedding cake for “gay” couple David Mullins and Charlie Craig, Phillips violated the Colorado anti-discrimination law barring businesses from refusing service based on race, sex, marital status or sexual orientation.
Of the Court’s four liberals, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented, while Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan joined the five conservative justices in the ruling. Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote:
“The [Colorado Civil Rights] commission’s hostility was inconsistent with the First Amendment’s guarantee that our laws be applied in a manner that is neutral toward religion.”
The Supreme Court, however, stopped short of issuing a definitive ruling on the circumstances under which people can seek exemptions from anti-discrimination laws based on their religious views. Justice Kennedy wrote:
“The outcome of cases like this in other circumstances must await further elaboration in the courts, all in the context of recognizing that these disputes must be resolved with tolerance, without undue disrespect to sincere religious beliefs, and without subjecting gay persons to indignities when they seek goods and services in an open market.”
President Donald Trump’s administration had intervened in the case in support of Jack Phillips.
H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV
~Eowyn
Well, proggies should be pleased with this outcome. Now their Muslim bakery friends are protected, too.
Great, although I think the ruling should have been unanimous, rather than 7-2.
How can it be that someone can call themselves queer and obligate a business to do business with them? What if I’m a contractor and I say “I don’t want to build an addition on your house”? Am I obligated simply because someone insists they are deviants?
There are lots of bakeries and lots of contractors. They did this because the hate Christianity. What about THAT form of discrimination? Aren’t we “protected” too?
I was pleasingly shocked to read of the 7:2 verdict. In today’s “news thread” they did not list the number of justices who voted either yea, or nea . . . . but instead listed the verdict as “VERY CLOSE.” Perhaps I am not too bright, but I do not consider a 7:2 verdict as “very close.” This just shows the evil nature of those who will stop at nothing in telling their lies to misinform us, the American people.
God Bless MomOfIV, and Dr Eowyn for taking a stand in bringing the truth to you and me. It is a great day!
God Bless America, God Bless the US Supreme Court, and God Bless the American people!
And God bless President Trump for intervening on behalf of the baker!
Must be “new math”. More like “wishful thinking”.
Auntie – it has now come out that RBG and Sonya were the two ‘dissenters’ – I’m actually surprised that the other two ‘usual suspects’ (self labeled as ‘liberals) on the court didn’t go along with them.
I think many people misunderstand this ruling. The ruling as Dr. E has pointed out is against the Colorado Civil Rights Commission and their hostility towards the baker who refused to bake a cake for a homosexual couple. This does not protect others from the same forms of lawsuits. This is not a judgment on bakers’ or florists’ rights to refuse service to homosexuals.
It is however, a loss for those who are so hostile to Christianity. Nevertheless, this master baker, this brilliant designer of gorgeous works of art is now broke and destroyed, which is exactly why he was targeted by this homosexual couple.
We have seen this over and over again. Gen. Mike Flynn’s legal bills defending himself are over a million dollars. The MichaelFlynnLegalDefensefund.org was started by two of his eight siblings to help him get out from under these staggering bills. Michael Caputo is facing the same problem with over $125,000 in legal bills (all because of Mueller).
There needs to be a new law…those who bring charges that are frivolous and destructive need to make the defendant whole when the defendant wins.
Yes, it’s about the Commission and their attitude. But it’s a start and it’s pissing off the “resistance.”
Anything that makes them mad is a gain!
That is how lawsuits are handled in the UK. If one brings charges and loses they are responsible for all costs. That’s pretty good law. In the US you can counter sue, but both sides lawyers get the gold mine, you get the shaft.
I love that pic of the two love birdies, so adoooorable and sweet, Hahaha, I would love to bake them a cake it’ll blast their asses off.
These queers did not need to prosecute this baker. They targeted him for destruction because of his Christian beliefs. America is not about waging vendettas. I am in agreement in adopting laws which makes suits or legal actions “loser pays.” It might make people more realistic and less reckless. I hope this baker counter sues, as all others who have been discriminated against by this godless cabal of deviants.
FINALLY!
Now that the Supreme Court is a day late and a dollar short, is there any chance of those swindled shakedown victims any of their money back???
