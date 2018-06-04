Fake Hate Crime: Black man scrawled ‘KKK’ graffiti at Eastern Michigan U.

In 2016 and 2017, racist graffiti targeting black people were spray-painted on the walls of Eastern Michigan University (EMU).

It turns out that the graffiti weren’t the malicious acts of “white supremacists,” but of a black former student, Eddie Curlin, 29.

On May 21, 2018, Washtenaw County Trial Judge David Swartz ordered Eddie Curlin to pay more than $2,000 to EMU on three counts of malicious destruction of a building, and to serve 2 to 5 years in prison on four unrelated counts of identity theft.

On April 23, Curlin had pleaded guilty to the identity theft counts as well as the graffiti counts, including:

  1. In September 2016, spray painting on an exterior wall of EMU’s King Hall the hate messages “KKK” (referencing the Ku Klux Klan) in red, white, and blue, and below that, in bold black letters “leave niggers”.
  2. In October 2016, spray painting on an exterior wall of EMU’s Ford Hall, right next to a monument to Dr. Martin Luther King, the hate message: “leave niggers”.
  3. In Spring 2017, spray painting a racist message in a men’s restroom stall in EMU’s Sherzer Hall.

Curlin attended EMU from 2014 to early 2016.

University officials say Curlin vandalized the buildings then acted as a police informant. Police believe he was motivated by hopes of acting as an informant in the case in order that previous criminal charges against him would be dropped and he would be allowed to return as a student to EMU.

After he was unmasked as the author of the racist graffiti, Curlin publicly admitted his guilt. He said at a news conference last year: “It was totally self-serving. It was not driven by politics. It was not driven by race.”

Sources: MLive.com; AP (via Daily Mail)

  1. Stovepipe | June 4, 2018 at 6:05 am | Reply

    “It was totally self-serving. It was not driven by politics. It was not driven by race.” Well….we’re all waiting, what was the self serving motivation?

  2. chemtrailssuck | June 4, 2018 at 6:22 am | Reply

    Hey, maybe he just hates all black people, like that dork Rutgers prof. These schools seem to churn out some really confused people!
    There was that rabbi that was going around to synagogs painting swastikas on them, happens a lot. I wonder if they’re being paid by George SORE os.

  3. Dave | June 4, 2018 at 7:12 am | Reply

    I am at the point where anytime I see a story about anti-black graffiti turning up, I automatically assume it was done by a black person.

    Sad that it has come to that point.

  4. Alma | June 4, 2018 at 7:56 am | Reply

    It’s all about calling attention to oneself at the expense of others. When caught, there comes the guilt, the confession hoping for forgiveness, restitution, clean up the image blah blah blah, later becoming a lecturer visiting schools, town halls, etc. becoming so good at the con game when here comes a politician, requesting a grant to get him a job at city hall doing nothing costing taxpayers to pay for services they don’t receive.

  5. John Molloy | June 4, 2018 at 8:04 am | Reply

    Wishing they would take his advice and leave.

