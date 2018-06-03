TDS is a mental disorder: Liberals would rather date a member of MS-13 than a Trump supporter

Posted on June 3, 2018 by | 7 Comments

Keep in mind that MS-13’s motto is “kill, rape and control.”

h/t Weasel Zippers

DCG

7 responses to “TDS is a mental disorder: Liberals would rather date a member of MS-13 than a Trump supporter

  1. kommonsentsjane | June 3, 2018 at 7:41 am | Reply

    I believe this story – they like to date M-13’s rather than a Trump supporter – because they are like a “yo yo” – they like to be held on a string and spun around like a top. That is the way their minds work.

    kommonsentsjane

  2. bzerob | June 3, 2018 at 7:43 am | Reply

    You make your own opinions! I made mine. These are some demented people.

  3. weezy | June 3, 2018 at 7:57 am | Reply

    That should be interesting! Lib numbers eradicated then get rid of MS13. Problem solved.

  4. Zigggy | June 3, 2018 at 8:12 am | Reply

    Utter morons.

  5. Maryaha | June 3, 2018 at 8:16 am | Reply

    The good news is that the lefties have gone so far to the left, their entire boat has tipped over, and people are jumping overboard at a high rate of speed. They destroy everything they touch and, without fail, overplay every hand.

  6. Alma | June 3, 2018 at 8:17 am | Reply

    Let’s ask Nasty Nancy (Pelosi) if she would allow any female in her clan to date an MS13 (Mara Salvatrucha)? I’m sure after they are done they’ll leave her in front of her doorsteps. Nasty Nancy needs to see a nut doctor fast!

  7. marblenecltr | June 3, 2018 at 9:38 am | Reply

    MS 13 supporters will be cashed by their coming reality checks and found worthless.

