Sunday Devotional: He is Mediator of a New Covenant

Mark 14:22-24

While they were eating,

he took bread, said the blessing,

broke it, gave it to them, and said,

“Take it; this is my body.”

Then he took a cup, gave thanks, and gave it to them,

and they all drank from it.

He said to them,

“This is my blood of the covenant,

which will be shed for many.”

Some who call themselves Christians, e.g., WND, seem obsessed with the Old Testament and the observance of the Sabbath on Saturday, among other Judaic rituals.

It is as if the Second Person of the Triune Godhead was never incarnated as man and spent 33 years on Earth, teaching and ministering, finally to be grievously tortured and nailed to a cross to die. All in order to atone for the terrible betrayal by humanity’s first parents, Adam and Eve, who, in their grandiose narcissism, imagined they could be “like God”.



But we have Jesus’ own words that through His self-sacrifice, He made a New Covenant with His very Body and Blood. Henceforth, the old tribal covenant with the Hebrews is replaced by a new covenant with all of humanity:

Mark 14:24

“This is my blood of the covenant,

which will be shed for many.”



As St. Paul said, clearly and unambiguously, in his letter to the Hebrews 8:13:

In speaking of a new covenant,

He makes the first one obsolete.

And what is becoming obsolete and growing old

is ready to vanish away.

And again, in Hebrews 9:11-12, 15:

When Christ came as high priest . . .

he entered once for all into the sanctuary,

not with the blood of goats and calves

but with his own blood, thus obtaining eternal redemption . . . .

For this reason he is mediator of a new covenant:

since a death has taken place for deliverance

from transgressions under the first covenant,

those who are called may receive the promised eternal inheritance.

Henceforth, anyone — of whatever race or creed, and not just those of a particular tribe — can be one of God’s people who, by entering into the New Covenant, are promised expiation of sins and eternal life.

But He never promised that to follow Him would be a rose garden:

Matthew 16:24

Then Jesus said to his disciples,

“Whoever wants to be my disciple

must deny themselves

and take up their cross

and follow me.”

May the peace and love of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you,

~Eowyn