London knife horror: Man and woman slashed after intervening in robbery

From Express UK: The latest London stabbing took place in Rotherhithe, in the south-east of the city, earlier this morning.
A man and woman were slashed after “intervening in a robbery” in St Elmos Road, police revealed. The pair are not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries after being discovered in the nearby Stave Hill Ecological Park.
One Twitter user said: “I walked by and the path leading to the hill from the park is cordoned off. A scooter and bike lay by.”
A Met Police spokesman told the Southwark News: “Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man and a woman suffering from slash injuries.
“At this early stage in the investigation it is believed the victims received their injuries while they were intervening in a robbery.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 2786/01JUN, tweet @MetCC or talk to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
It comes amid a shocking rise in violent incidents in London.
On Wednesday night a father-of-three was stabbed to death in Kensington for “refusing to give some youths money”.
And this week shocking video emerged of a cyclist threatening a motorist with what appears to be a machete.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has vowed to crack down on knife crime in the capital.
He said after Wednesday’s stabbing: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the fatal stabbing of a man in Kensington last night and my thoughts are with his friends and family.
“The police are doing everything in their power to bring those responsible to justice.”
DCG
Shocking video of a knife attack in London:
And this is why people need firearms. That guy would be on the ground, RIP in less than 10 seconds! Let him try to do that sh|t in the USA and meet a good guy with a gun!
I thought Saddistic Kahn was signing off on a new regulation: ban hands! Without hands, perpetrators cannot hold firearms, knifes, machetes, axes, etc. Since they already have no brains, that should resolve the issue and finish the zombification process.
