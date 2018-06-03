London knife horror: Man and woman slashed after intervening in robbery

From Express UK: The latest London stabbing took place in Rotherhithe, in the south-east of the city, earlier this morning.

A man and woman were slashed after “intervening in a robbery” in St Elmos Road, police revealed. The pair are not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries after being discovered in the nearby Stave Hill Ecological Park.

One Twitter user said: “I walked by and the path leading to the hill from the park is cordoned off. A scooter and bike lay by.”

A Met Police spokesman told the Southwark News: “Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man and a woman suffering from slash injuries.

“At this early stage in the investigation it is believed the victims received their injuries while they were intervening in a robbery.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 2786/01JUN, tweet @MetCC or talk to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

It comes amid a shocking rise in violent incidents in London.

On Wednesday night a father-of-three was stabbed to death in Kensington for “refusing to give some youths money”.

And this week shocking video emerged of a cyclist threatening a motorist with what appears to be a machete.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has vowed to crack down on knife crime in the capital.

He said after Wednesday’s stabbing: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the fatal stabbing of a man in Kensington last night and my thoughts are with his friends and family.

“The police are doing everything in their power to bring those responsible to justice.”

