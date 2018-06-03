California bans state-funded travel to Oklahoma due to its adoption policy

California is soooooo concerned about this discrimination that they will allow the UCLA basketball team, part of the University of California system, to play a game in Oklahoma this September. Hypocrites.

As a resident of Oklahoma, I can tell you this policy causes me ZERO distress.

From WFTV ABC: California will restrict state-funded and sponsored travel to Oklahoma in response to a controversial adoption bill signed by Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin last month.

A news release from the office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra states the restriction will go into effect June 22. A California law passed in 2017 “prohibits state-funded and state-sponsored travel to states with laws that authorize or require discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”

Oklahoma Senate Bill 1140 allows adoption agencies not to participate in the placement of a child that would “violate the agency’s written religious or moral convictions or policies.”

“California law requires that my office identify and maintain a list of states which are off-limits for state-funded or state-sponsored travel,” said Becerra. “California will not use state resources to support states that pass discriminatory laws. The law enacted in Oklahoma allows discrimination against LGBTQ children and aspiring LGBTQ parents who must navigate the adoption process. California taxpayers are taking a stand against bigotry and in support of those who would be harmed by this prejudiced policy.”

According to Becerra’s office, the restriction on travel applies to “California state agencies, departments, boards, authorities and commissions, including an agency, department, board, authority, or commission of the University of California, the Board of Regents of the University of California, and the California State University.”

Other states on the list include Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

DCG