You might be a high-tech Redneck…

- If your laptop has a sticker that says, “Protected by Smith and Wesson.”
- If your e-mail address ends in “.over.yonder.com.”
- If the sticker on your computer says, “My other computer is a laptop.”
- If your computer is worth more than all your cars combined.
- If your wife said either she or the computer “had to go,” and you still don’t miss her.
- If you’ve ever used a CD-ROM as a coaster for your beer.
- If you ever refer to your computer as “Ole Bessy.”
- If you start all your e-mails with the words: “Howdy y’all!”
- You’ve ever brought your laptop to a Tractor Pull.
- When your computer toolkit contains a pitch fork.
- When your MS-DOS boot menu contains an entry called, “Cow Tipping Configuration.”
- If you’ve ever been to “hee-haw.com“
- When, in a pinch, you use your laptop battery to jump-start the Combine.
- If you’ve ever doubled the value of your truck by installing a cellular phone with modem and fax option.
- If you know that NORTON UTILITY isn’t a power company.
DCG
By these criteria, then I’m definitely not a redneck! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess I am safe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve used old CD’s as head-light reflectors on my Rural Mail Box..!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
We’ve used CDs as woodpecker deterrents. The CDs also make good BB gun targets 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
One more: If you think Taco Bell is Mexico’s telephone company.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is there any chance that picture is from Hillary’s bathroom, where she kept her server?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!!
LikeLike
Maryaha, you are a very clever gal! Too bad she didn’t fit all the way or we could have freed ourselves of that POS.
LikeLike