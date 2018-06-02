You might be a high-tech Redneck…

Posted on June 2, 2018 by | 8 Comments

hitech redneck

 

  • If your laptop has a sticker that says, “Protected by Smith and Wesson.”
  • If your e-mail address ends in “.over.yonder.com.”
  • If the sticker on your computer says, “My other computer is a laptop.”
  • If your computer is worth more than all your cars combined.
  • If your wife said either she or the computer “had to go,” and you still don’t miss her.
  • If you’ve ever used a CD-ROM as a coaster for your beer.
  • If you ever refer to your computer as “Ole Bessy.”
  • If you start all your e-mails with the words: “Howdy y’all!”
  • You’ve ever brought your laptop to a Tractor Pull.
  • When your computer toolkit contains a pitch fork.
  • When your MS-DOS boot menu contains an entry called, “Cow Tipping Configuration.”
  • If you’ve ever been to “hee-haw.com
  • When, in a pinch, you use your laptop battery to jump-start the Combine.
  • If you’ve ever doubled the value of your truck by installing a cellular phone with modem and fax option.
  • If you know that NORTON UTILITY isn’t a power company.

DCG

This entry was posted in Humor, Science & technology, United States and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

8 responses to “You might be a high-tech Redneck…

  1. Dr. Eowyn | June 2, 2018 at 4:34 am | Reply

    By these criteria, then I’m definitely not a redneck! 😀

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Glenn47 | June 2, 2018 at 5:14 am | Reply

    I guess I am safe.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. EddieBG.. | June 2, 2018 at 5:40 am | Reply

    I’ve used old CD’s as head-light reflectors on my Rural Mail Box..!!

    Liked by 3 people

  4. kommonsentsjane | June 2, 2018 at 6:03 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    One more: If you think Taco Bell is Mexico’s telephone company.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 3 people

  5. Maryaha | June 2, 2018 at 6:44 am | Reply

    Is there any chance that picture is from Hillary’s bathroom, where she kept her server?

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s