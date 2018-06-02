Rutgers U. professor James Livingston calls white people ‘a**holes sh*thead morons’

This is what passes for America’s high-education faculty.

James Livingston is a History professor at Rutgers University, aka the State University of New Jersey. His faculty profile describes him as starting “out as an economic historian writing about banking reform in the Progressive Era” and that “in between” supposedly-scholarly books, he “was writing for Socialist Revolution, In These Times, democracy, Marxist Perspectives, and Cineaste on critical realignments, fiscal politics, disco, Keynes, Freud, Shakespeare, corporate liberalism, diplomatic history, and Disney”.

Yesterday, June 1, 2018, in a Facebook post, enraged at Caucasian diners at a burger joint in Harlem, Livingston went into an expletive-laced rant against white people:

“OK, officially, I now hate white people. I am a white people, for God’s sake, but can we keep them–us–us out of the neighborhood? I just went to Harlem Shake on 124 and Lenox for a Classic burger to go, that would my dinner [sic], and the place is overrun with little Caucasian assholes who know their parents will approve of anything they do. Slide around the floor, you little shithead, sing loudly, you unlikely moron. Do what you want, nobody here is gonna restrict your right to be white. I hereby resign from my race. Fuck these people. Yeah, I know, it’s about access to my dinner. Fuck you, too.”

He continues ranting:

“I just don’t want little Caucasians overrunning my life, as they did last night. Please God, remand them to the suburbs, where they and their parents can colonize every restaurant, all the while pretending that the idiotic indulgence of their privilege signifies cosmopolitan — you know, as in sophisticated ‘European’ — commitments.”

Below is a screenshot of the hateful post, which was captured by The Daily Caller before it was removed from his Facebook page.

According to Livingston, his post was removed for violation of Facebook‘s hate speech policy, but it’s unclear if it was he or Facebook who removed the post. He posted this incoherent complaint:

“I’ve just been told by FB that my rant v, white people makes me dangerous, socially media speaking, even though I’m a white people, or person, or whatever. But if the question is, what is less than white, only Herrman [sic] Melville need apply. and only Moby Dick can answer. But then they’re a white whale. Let’s ask Benito!”

The complaint is followed by another rant, albeit sans expletives:

“I don’t get the FB threat thing against me because as far as I can tell, my page is intact, including my earnest, angry, and ridiculous resignation from the white race. As if I could! Calling Noel Ignatiev*. Who am I kidding? The FB algorithm conjoins the words ‘race’ and ‘hate’ and designates the origin, which would be me, as a problem. OK, God knows I am. But not in this regard. I just don’t want little Caucasians overrunning my life, as they did last night. Please God, remand them to the suburbs, where they and their parents can colonize every restaurant, all the while pretending that the idiotic indulgence of their privilege signifies cosmopolitan–you know, as in sophisticated ‘European’–commitments.”

*Note: Noel Ignatiev is a notorious anti-white racist professor at the Massachusetts College of Art.

Below is contact info. for James Livingston and the President of Rutgers University:

President Robert L. Barchi

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

Winants Hall

7 College Avenue, 2nd Floor

New Brunswick, NJ 08901-1281

Phone: 848-932-7454

Fax: 732-932-8060

Email President Barchi

Professor James Livingston

307 Van Dyck Hall

848-932-8375

Email: jameslivingston49@hotmail.com

