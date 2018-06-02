CNN ratings plunge 25% in a year

Hank Berrien reports for The Daily Wire, June 1, 2018, that May was a disastrous month for CNN’s primetime schedule, compared to 2017, ranking behind Fox and MSNBC.

According to Adweek, compared to the same period last year:

CNN’s total primetime viewers plunged 25%. Prime time is the period TV news advertisers traditionally look at when determining their ad spending.

CNN’s total day viewers dropped 20%.

Tom Blumer of Newsbusters observed: Clearly, it seems that obsessing over Stormy Daniels, having over 147 interviews with her lawyer, constantly going after President Donald Trump as an idiot and a racist, highlighting Jim Acosta’s loutish behavior, giving an open mic to gun-controllers . . . is not a winning formula. In contrast, Forbes points out that Fox News is flourishing: Fox News Channel has now beaten every other network in basic cable for 23 months straight, based on total day ratings, with an average total day audience in May of 1.4 million viewers. In prime time, Fox News destroyed its competition, with an average total audience of 2.381 million viewers, compared to MSNBC’s 1.384 million and CNN’s 835,000. I’m actually astounded that there are people who still watch CNN, given its track record of fake news and obvious political bias. See also:

~Eowyn