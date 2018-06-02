Animal altruism: Dog shares ‘maternity ward’ with pregnant cat

Posted on June 2, 2018 by | 5 Comments

A man came across a homeless dog who was heavily pregnant, about to give birth.

The man couldn’t bring the dog home, so he did the next best thing – he built a doghouse, furnished with blankets, for the stray and her soon-to-be-born puppies. He placed the doghouse against a building for some extra protection against the wind and rain.

A few days later, the man returned to check on the dog and discovered a surprise in the “maternity ward” he’d built.

The dog had given birth to puppies! But that wasn’t the surprise.

Inside the “maternity ward” were a grey stray cat and four newborn kittens!

Dog and cat peaceably cuddled together with their babies, keeping each other warm.

The dog could have chased the cat away. Instead, she recognized another mommy in distress and welcomed the heavily-pregnant cat into her home.

If that isn’t an act of animal altruism, I don’t know what is.

See also these other cases of animal altruism:

H/t Happiest.net

~Eowyn

5 responses to “Animal altruism: Dog shares ‘maternity ward’ with pregnant cat

  1. Anna Cottage | June 2, 2018 at 6:10 am | Reply

    Absolutely heartwarming story, made me smile, many thanks. Shall reblog this beautiful story and those faces of the new Mothers, loved it.

  2. Anna Cottage | June 2, 2018 at 6:11 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on Anna Cottage and commented:

    Everyone should be touched by this story, the faces of the New Mothers and their little babies, I loved it so much.

  5. Alma | June 2, 2018 at 7:44 am | Reply

    We, the ones with the brains have to learn so much from these creatures of God!

