Animal altruism: Dog shares ‘maternity ward’ with pregnant cat

A man came across a homeless dog who was heavily pregnant, about to give birth.

The man couldn’t bring the dog home, so he did the next best thing – he built a doghouse, furnished with blankets, for the stray and her soon-to-be-born puppies. He placed the doghouse against a building for some extra protection against the wind and rain.

A few days later, the man returned to check on the dog and discovered a surprise in the “maternity ward” he’d built.

The dog had given birth to puppies! But that wasn’t the surprise.

Inside the “maternity ward” were a grey stray cat and four newborn kittens!

Dog and cat peaceably cuddled together with their babies, keeping each other warm.

The dog could have chased the cat away. Instead, she recognized another mommy in distress and welcomed the heavily-pregnant cat into her home.

If that isn’t an act of animal altruism, I don’t know what is.

H/t Happiest.net

~Eowyn