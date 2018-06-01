Virginia pedophile Nathan Larson runs for Congress

I’ve said it before: After Obama was elected POTUS, a gate to Hell was opened. No longer hiding in shadows, evil is now in your face.
Pedophiles have become so emboldened that they’re openly running for political office.
Nathan Larson, 37, an accountant and pedophile in Charlottesville, Virginia, is running for Congress as an Independent.
Yesterday, May 31, 2018, in a phone call with Huffington Post, Larson admits he’s a pedophile, but insists he had not committed any crimes. He complains that the word “pedophile” is “vague” and “just a label,” and claims that it’s “normal” for men to be attracted to underage women.
Larson said he’d created the now-defunct websites suiped.org and incelocalypse.today as chat rooms for pedophiles and violence-minded misogynists like himself. (On May 29, the two websites were terminated by their domain host.)
“Incelocalypse” refers to “involuntary celibates (incels)” who will “make the jailbaits our rape-slaves.” (“Jailbait” is slang for a minor who is under the legal age of consent for sex.)
Using the pseudonyms Leucosticte and Lysander, Larson frequently participated in conversations on those websites, endorsing child rape, bragging about raping his late ex-wife, as well as identifying himself as a “hebephilic rapist”. He wrote:
“Why doesn’t every pedo just focus on making money so they can get a pedo-wife and then either impregnate her with some fucktoys or adopt some fucktoys?” That would accommodate both those who are and aren’t into incest. And of course, the adoption process lets you pick a boy or a girl.”
Larson also repeatedly expressed a desire to have sex with infants and children, including his own 3-year-old daughter who lives with relatives. He relinquished his parental rights during a custody battle. His ex-wife got a court-ordered restraining order against him in 2015 before committing suicide. He has since remarried and is now living in Catlett, Virginia.
Larson also once operated a now-defunct wiki page, Nathania.org, which featured posts titled:
- “A Man Should Be Allowed to Choke His Wife to Death as Punishment for Cutting Her Hair Short Without Permission, or Other Acts of Gross Insubordination”
- “Advantages of Father-Daughter Incest”
- “The Justifiability of an Incel’s Kidnapping a Girl and Keeping Her as His Rape-Slave for Sex and Babymaking.”
- “Let’s Define What Rape Is,” a 3,000-word essay that called women “sex-slaves and “objects, to be taken care of by men like any other property, and for powerful men to insert themselves into as it pleases them, and as they believe will be in women’s own interests.”
This is Larson’s campaign platform according to his campaign manifesto:
- He calls himself a “quasi-neoreactionary libertarian” who favors gun ownership rights, free trade and the legalization of incestuous marriage and child pornography.
- He’s a white supremacist: Larson wants to protect “benevolent white supremacy” — whatever that means — and calls Adolf Hitler a “white supremacist hero.”
- A misogynist: Larson wants Congress to repeal the Violence Against Women Act, and for the U.S. to “switch to a system that classifies women as property, initially of their fathers and later of their husbands.”
- He sympathizes with incels, claiming it is unfair that those men “are forced to pay taxes for schools, welfare, and other support for other men’s children.”
This is not Larson’s first run for political office.
In 2008, he ran for Congress in Virginia’s 1st District on an “anarcho-capitalist” platform. That same year, he sent a letter to the Secret Service threatening to kill the president, which landed him in federal prison for 14 months and barred him from seeking public office.
But in 2016, then-Virginia Gov. and Clinton crony Terry McAuliffe (D) restored voting and other civil rights to thousands of felons, allowing Larson to campaign again. In 2017 he ran in Virginia’s House of Delegates District 31, receiving less than 2% of the vote. Now he is running for Congress to represent Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.
Larson is unfazed about his long odds of attaining government office. As he puts it:
“A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it. People prefer when there’s an outsider who doesn’t have anything to lose and is willing to say what’s on a lot of people’s minds.”
Although Larson told HuffPost he hadn’t committed any crimes, TruthFinder says otherwise.
According to TruthFinder‘s report on Nathan Larson, 37:
- In 2001, he was charged with possession of marijuana.
- In 2002, he was charged with failure to obey highway sign and restricted license violation.
- In 2003, he was charged for reckless driving; fraudulent use of birth certificate for driver’s license; and using computer for harassment.
- In 2005, he was charged for improper control/driving.
- In 2006, he was charged with speeding (60/45).
- And we already know that in 2008, he committed the federal crime of threatening to kill the President, for which he was imprisoned for 14 months.
Larson’s LinkedIn page says he is a software developer at Inclumedia (Computer Software).
Why isn’t he running as a Demorat? He has all the credentials.
This guy has to be a plant against ppl who beleive in whitie. Just wondering why he has converted to islam or become a member of the 13th tribe?
Just wondering why he has converted to islam or become a member of the 13th tribe
I found no indication that Nathan Larson is a Muslim.
Sorry meant why he has not
We are definitely seeing things out in the open that have always hidden in the shadows. “Where sin did abound, grace did more abound.” May His grace grant us power to deal with the devils that have been unleashed on society.
TD . . . . I am taken with the wisdom and insight in your comment. There is no doubt but what previously, evil was “hidden in the shadows,” and now it is front and center stage. I can only conclude that the Heavens must weep over this change in our society.
What a sick, sick man.
DCG . . . . I must agree with you, he is a very sick man. First of all, his previous thoughts and writings are that of a madman; second of all, the fact that he is so deluded that he would run for office . . . He is just one brick short of a load! Much better that he would creep back under the rock from whence he came.
Even though neither of my parents is alive (my dad passed away in 1982, & my mother in 2008), I’m glad they aren’t around to see what this country is turning into. The late, famous radio talk show host, Bob Grant always said, ‘It’s sick out there and getting sicker’.
Horrors! Shocking! (just when you think you’ve heard it all, already). Unbelievable that such a creature would run for office. And who in their right mind would hire such a person to fill a job at their business? (probably fellow pervs). Here’s hoping the people in Virginia are awake & aware of this deranged individual & will not fall for his “White-Friendly” lies.
His poor ex-wife! He likely drove her into madness & suicide. 😦
By his own writings, he needs to be locked up somewhere, whether jail or insane asylum, & SOON!
He will definitely give whites, gun owners, etc. a BAD NAME. Another Lefty plot in the making?
In the words of Gilbert and Sullivan, “I’ve got a little list…he will never be missed.” Actually, I hasten to add, I don’t have such a list, but if I did, this slimeball would be on it.
There are some people (using the word loosely) who deserve hell. I mean, more than the rest of us do.
Isn’t there a mental health requirement for running for office? Maybe there should be.
At the rate the evil in the public sector is taking hold and becoming the norm I think our time is really numbered. God is slow to anger but by now just with what is going on in our country I think it might be speeding up. The people in that district need to band together and do what ever is necessary to keep that man from getting into office.
Just think if he does what kind of bills is he going to introduce to try and get past on sex crimes being changed or even try to have them legalized. The more they shove it at us and there is no push back then they will heap another pile on us tomorrow to stomach once again to further the satanic demons who live with us that are called human but we know different.
To be honest, I keep seeing it as how bad does it have to get before people refuse to acknowledge them? If you know they’re corrupt and disgusting, why do people continue to abide by their direction?
If they are worried about the cops, who are really their “muscle” to the eaters, just agree with everything they say and do otherwise. You can’t herd cats. They should be made a laughing stock. They truly are like the little man behind the curtain in Oz.
So true it just galls you to have it shoved in your face when before this would never evened be spoken in public sector. Seems they shove God out of every sector they can at every turn.
That’s EXACTLY what they do. Well put. That’s their ultimate intention.
Now, IF he gets elected, will anyone believe it was legitimate? This is a left-handed (pun intended) way way of introducing Sharia law with communist anti-Christian dogma to boot. Then they’ll say “see, people want this”.
There are a LOT of Somalis and such around D.C., but not universally throughout Virginia. In fact, my guess is that the Somalis, etc., around Arlington and Alexandria can’t “legally” vote anyway.
My guess is that the man on the street in Richmond wouldn’t vote for Sharia law or queer politics.
