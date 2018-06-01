Shocking video of population replacement by Muslims in Netherlands

This is not a video of a street scene in Saudi Arabia or Turkey.
This is a video of Rotterdam, Netherlands.
See also:
- UN admits ‘refugees’ are ‘replacement migration’ for Europe and other low-fertility countries
- Europe’s ‘refugee’ crisis and the Kalergi plan for white genocide
- Minnesota Somalis defraud taxpayers $100M/yr; sent to terrorists
- Reporter exposes Molenbeek, Belgium mayor’s indifference to Muslim terrorists
~Eowyn
Looks just like the Promenade in Santa Monica or parts of Northridge or Anaheim. Charming.
It won’t be long before we have our own grooming gangs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see it here too. They are not “quiet” either. They just “appear”. Then you read about these “secret” flights where they relocate them across the country. Nothing suspicious there, wot?
LikeLike
We have a different phenomena in NYC, immigrant Muslim taxi drivers harassing, groping and in some instances raping female passengers. The very worst industry to have these men gravitate to in droves is the livery business. The other new phenomena I see here is the hookah bar business which is in my opinion a front for the much more lucrative heroin business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I haven’t seen much “rape” (none actually), but they definitely control the cabs both here and in the D.C. area. For a while there was a sort of warfare going between the Sikhs and the Somalis over turf.
Years ago the Muslims seemed to run all the liquor stores. I found that strange.
LikeLike
Most women who have the misfortune to be raped by a cabbie probably don’t report it however the NYC Police have acknowledged a sharp rise in taxi can rapes and it was quite steep. If my memory serves me correctly, the number quoted by them was 30 percent. The perps pick.opportune times like snow storms or after festivals like Saint Patrick’s Day. Actually the taxi cab against inebriated women heading home after Saint Pat’s Day celebrations are one of NYC’s best kept dirty secrets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They gravitate to the taxi cab business because it puts them in the know about whatever goes on in town. Taxi drivers know more about towns they work then the local police do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The local hookah lounges have blacked out Windows so there’s no seeing what goes on inside. Passing one at closing time at 4:00 am you can see all the junkies, prostitutes and Turks parading out and you begin to wonder why the police don’t perform surprise inspections like they do in every neighborhood pub in NYS. I think the politicians tell the police chiefs to tread very softly if not to .completely ignore the hookah lounges. I want laws preventing them from blacking out their windows. Storefronts need to look like storefronts even if they are Turkish Hookah Lounges. I strongly suspect these establishments to be peddling something more then tobacco and coffee, it defies logic that they can profit enough to pay the rent on.tobacco, water pipes and coffee. Judging by seeing prostitutes coming and going at all hours and other Cretans i think there’s some Turkish heroin being sold!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting. We have a few of those here too, although I haven’t paid much attention to them. They ARE a little secretive and have the blacked-out windows too.
That reminds me of when I was in Germany. Frankfurt used to have certain bars like that. There were always Moroccans and Turks hanging around. Those were mostly selling Hashish, although I wouldn’t be surprised if heroin wasn’t available.
I understand what you mean, however, in that the cops get their marching orders from TPTB. It isn’t a “what” thing, its a “who” thing.
LikeLike
Of course they are secretive because with all the young people dying of overdoses there would be hell to pay if it was common knowledge that heroin was available. Not from the police as I firmly believe they have been n ordered to stand down with Muslims like they do in Britain but by vigilantes who lost loved ones to overdoses. They were dropping like flies here a few years ago!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There no hashish here because while the cops here are busy.harassing pot heads there’s a brisk.heroin trade going on right under their noses! We would be better of with hashish, nobody dies from hash.
LikeLiked by 1 person