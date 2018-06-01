Seven men accused of touching girls at California water park

From SFGate: Seven men were arrested and accused of inappropriately touching several young girls on Memorial Day at Golfland Sunsplash water park in Roseville, police said. At least one victim was under 14 years old.
Sunsplash officials received reports of several men touching girls on Monday, Roseville police said.
Witness statements, in conjunction with Sunsplash security personnel, led officers to have probable cause to arrest the seven men on multiple charges, according to investigators.
After children and family reported the inappropriate behavior, Golfland Sunsplash security separated the victims and kept the males suspects together in a group before police arrived and arrested them.
“It appears that the individuals worked in a coordinated fashion to get a young victim near them or around them and then they proceeded to inappropriately touch the victim,” said Rob Baquera, with the Roseville Police Department. “The kids involved in this situation reported it to onsite security and onsite security immediately reported it to the police department. That’s how we were able to apprehend these individuals.”
Steve Rodgers, general manager with Golfland Sunsplash, said the men were doing other abnormal behavior before their arrests.
“These guys were — I think they were — acting up because they were getting saved in all the pools,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know if they could swim — they acted like they couldn’t swim.”
Baquera credits the actions of the water park and victims for the arrests. “It was swift thinking by these young ladies involved in this situation to report it to security,” Baquera said. “And we always recommend if you see something or something seems inappropriate, make sure you report it to appropriate personnel.”
The seven men were booked on charges of committing lewd and lascivious acts with children under the age of 14 and conspiracy to commit a crime, police said.
They have been identified as:
- Gursharanpal Banga, 34
- Manpreet Singh Dhillon, 26
- Lakhveer Singh Gill, 30
- Baljinder Singh Khaira, 38
- Balwinder Singh Malhi, 32
- Dharampal Singh, 21
- Harpreet Singh Talwar, 18
“This is a unique investigation — these individuals might not have been caught if these young victims hadn’t reported the incident to on-site security,” the department said in a Facebook statement.
Sunsplash officials released the following statement:
“We at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash take allegations of this nature very seriously. We are committed to providing a safe environment for all of our patrons. We contacted the authorities immediately and will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies investigating this matter. We are unable to discuss any details involving any ongoing investigations.”
No additional details have been released.
How would those cockroaches feel if a group of creeps did that to their wives or children?!! They would kill in revenge. Cockroaches!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where are the fathers in all these situations? I just do not understand it. My child under age being touched by grown men. I would lose all my composure and would have jumped into the middle of them and would have gone to jail for doing what any father would do. Has the whole country lost its mind. satan is on a roll here and its up to us to stop as much evil as we can but man ok ill shut up now before I blow a gasket. Kick satan to the curb.☻
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brian, I would suspect the fathers were at work. They would have done what you planned to do had they been there. I venture to guess they are Islamics. They many times victimize in groups. Cowards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
wheezy, the Singh name is identified with India, I looked up the info and in this case is their middle name, they are predators so I hope they are punished and not let go for a long time, is this the “new wave” in CA?
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is correct, Alma. “Singh” is a very common Indian name, not Muslim at all. It is associated with Hindus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was Memorial Day. Fathers had the day off…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where and where were the fathers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know but I would hope it was safe to have your womenfolk able to be in public without being assaulted. Thanks NWO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its a fair question but, when I grew up we really didn’t expect anyone to assault the women if we weren’t looking. How far we’ve come!
What does this mean? It means they’ve engineered this in order to make the whole world a Third-World cesspit. We will have to spend all our time guarding our loved ones that there won’t be enough left to keep an eye on them.
Again, why do we allow others to tell us what we “must” do? If it isn’t stopped it will soon become a pre-Christian pit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, gee whiz. Look at their names. Anybody surprised? California wants to protect these perverts? Then they can’t be shocked when these criminals take advantage of their situation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s the big deal? Their wives and girlfriends were probably at home. I’m sure that the Dems see this as denying these men their cultural expression: when meeting young women, in public, dressed in swimwear. We’re talking about California here … the land of diversity.
This, however, wouldn’t be a story if it happened in the mountains of western North Carolina. The “allegations” would not be allegations, for very long. For today, that’s all I have to say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congressional Candidate In Virginia Admits He’s A Pedophile –
This guy is a piece of work – should fit in fine with the crypto-pedos in D.C.
“Why doesn’t every pedo just focus on making money so they can get a pedo-wife and then either impregnate her with some fucktoys or adopt some fucktoys?” he wrote on the platform in October. “That would accommodate both those who are and aren’t into incest. And of course, the adoption process lets you pick a boy or a girl.”
https://www.yahoo.com/news/congressional-candidate-virginia-admits-pedophile-011921211.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if he knows these guys?:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Miss Piggy, I just saw that on Daily Caller. Are we living in the Twilight Zone or what? And this: “felon who wouldn’t be eligible to run for office in Virginia had McAuliffe not restored Larson’s rights to vote and run for office in 2016.” 😵
LikeLike
For those who missed it, the New World Odor is officially “our” government and Satan is the boss. So, if things look a little strange, its because they are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, and we can expect things to just go from bad to worse. See, we’re only just now paying the price for stupid/evil/sick actions of the past…wait until we have to reap what’s being sowed TODAY.
The whole world is an “empire of dirt”. (It’s a sad day when satanic Trent Reznor is right.)
LikeLiked by 1 person