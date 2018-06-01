Seven men accused of touching girls at California water park

From SFGate: Seven men were arrested and accused of inappropriately touching several young girls on Memorial Day at Golfland Sunsplash water park in Roseville, police said. At least one victim was under 14 years old.

Sunsplash officials received reports of several men touching girls on Monday, Roseville police said.

Witness statements, in conjunction with Sunsplash security personnel, led officers to have probable cause to arrest the seven men on multiple charges, according to investigators.

After children and family reported the inappropriate behavior, Golfland Sunsplash security separated the victims and kept the males suspects together in a group before police arrived and arrested them.

“It appears that the individuals worked in a coordinated fashion to get a young victim near them or around them and then they proceeded to inappropriately touch the victim,” said Rob Baquera, with the Roseville Police Department. “The kids involved in this situation reported it to onsite security and onsite security immediately reported it to the police department. That’s how we were able to apprehend these individuals.”

Steve Rodgers, general manager with Golfland Sunsplash, said the men were doing other abnormal behavior before their arrests.

“These guys were — I think they were — acting up because they were getting saved in all the pools,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know if they could swim — they acted like they couldn’t swim.”

Baquera credits the actions of the water park and victims for the arrests. “It was swift thinking by these young ladies involved in this situation to report it to security,” Baquera said. “And we always recommend if you see something or something seems inappropriate, make sure you report it to appropriate personnel.”

The seven men were booked on charges of committing lewd and lascivious acts with children under the age of 14 and conspiracy to commit a crime, police said.

They have been identified as:

Gursharanpal Banga, 34

Manpreet Singh Dhillon, 26

Lakhveer Singh Gill, 30

Baljinder Singh Khaira, 38

Balwinder Singh Malhi, 32

Dharampal Singh, 21

Harpreet Singh Talwar, 18

“This is a unique investigation — these individuals might not have been caught if these young victims hadn’t reported the incident to on-site security,” the department said in a Facebook statement.

Sunsplash officials released the following statement:

“We at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash take allegations of this nature very seriously. We are committed to providing a safe environment for all of our patrons. We contacted the authorities immediately and will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies investigating this matter. We are unable to discuss any details involving any ongoing investigations.”

No additional details have been released.

See also:

DCG