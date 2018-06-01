Cat leaves flowers for kind woman

“No good deed goes unpunished” only applies to us humans.

Animals, whom St. Bonaventure so rightly called “creatures without sin,” are grateful for our acts of kindness.

Some go out of their way to say “Thank You” — like Willow the cat, who leaves flowers on the porch of a woman named Rosie.

The video’s narrator asked those viewers who had received a special gift from an animal to share their stories. Below are comments on the video’s YouTube page, beginning with some rather unusual cat-brings-dead-mouse stories:

“One of my cats brought me a dead mouse on Mother’s Day.”

“A friend of ours was in bed once with a terrible migraine and she woke to feel something wet and warm being pushed into her face – the cat had brought her a mouse!”

“my cat, murray, brought home kittens he found. i would find the kitten’s home or foster it until it was old enough to be adopted and then find a home. murray just loved kittens. one i kept and he was five before he was able to convince murr that he was old enough to wash himself. murray was the best cat who ever lived.”

“My cat has brought me birds, mice, dead of course and a baby kitten which was alive. Lol There’s a family of feral. Cats that live down the street from me so he decided to bring one home for us to look after. We still have both till this day.”

“My sister’s cat used to go to the neighbors’ yard and pick camellia flowers to bring home to us.”

“Our cat Robbie did the very same thing…Camellias, beautiful pink flowers”

“I also had a very special cat who brought me flowers.”

“My Stella Mae who was also a Maine Coon used to bring me flowers all along. For 11 years if there were flowers blooming I got some on the front and back door steps. Sweet girl loved me for rescuing her from cat jail”

“I adopted a 13 year old female long haired orange cat named Gypsy that no one wanted a few years ago. She was sickly at the shelter and was kept in her small cage for almost three months. I knew that If I didn’t adopt her, that she would die there. So, I took her home and she became an indoor outdoor cat. About two months after I adopted her, this what happened: I have a cat door. I work from home and one day I decided to take a break from work and I opened the office door. Outside the door was a line of about 10 white flower buds that ran from my office down the hall to the kitchen. I then looked outside my office window and there was Gypsy on the driveway with a big white flower bud in her mouth moving towards the cat door. She saw me and let out a cry and the white flower bud dropped to the pavement. She was showing me how grateful she was and how much she loved me.”

“My cat used to bring tiny apples to my step”

“my crows leave me little flowers and mulberries from my neighbour’s tree. the also ‘talk’ to me. they wait on the tree branch for peanuts and leftover pizza. they love pizza.”

“my cat brought me dead leaves but I keep them in a jar whenever she brings me some.”

“My gray tiger boy cat loved to bring me dry autumn leaves. I thought the wind was blowing them in, until I noticed that every leaf had one tiny tooth mark in it! He had been only about a week old when I rescued him during a rainstorm. Too small to take a bottle, I fed him by dripping the formula onto my hand. He was so small he could sit in my hand and still nurse from my palm. I guess he was returning the favour by catching & bringing me nice crunchy leaves!”

From a woman who took in a feral kitten and named her Angel: “Angel started bringing us leaves, big fruitless mulberry leaves. She brought us green leaves, autumn-colored leaves, and dried up leaves from the ground…. The back porch always had leaves on it. I remember one day watching her, through binoculars, try to see how many leaves she could fit in her mouth at the same time. Then she walked from that area through the yard, and up the steps to the back porch with a mouth full of leaves. She carefully laid them down on the porch, and looked up at me, standing inside the sliding glass door.”

“one of my cats years ago…didn’t bring me flowers – well, not often – but he went all around the neighborhood collecting colored sweet wrappers! It took me some time before I found out why my garden always seemed to be scattered with bits of colored paper.”

“My cat…instead of hunting and bringing me mice I would find dry kibbles on my bed. It took me a while to figure out how they were getting there, but then I caught him in the act.”

“I had a cat named Rose Bud. She brought me a stick shaped like a snake, a Pine cone shaped like a bird. And a large white rock shaped like an egg.”

“Our cat brings socks.”

“I got expensive Adidas socks from a cat.”

“Our Lydia brings my husband socks. She will leave a trail of socks to wherever he is sitting.”

“My cat used to bring me socks and stuffed animals.”

“My neighbor’s cat decided I was her person. She did not get much attention at home. She started bringing me her toys, I ended up with a box of her toys left outside my patio door. Loved that cat.”

“I had this one cat named Kitty Boy. He would bring home anything left out by the neighbors; small dolls, tots clothing, socks, sooooo many socks.”

“I once misplaced my eyeglasses. One of my cats brought them to me later that day.”

“Our youngest daughter was ‘adopted’ by her older sister’s cat, a gray striped tabby named Tigger. They were devoted to one another and Tigger showed his undying love by leaving ‘gifts’ on our daughter’s bed each day. He would bring her used Kleenex or bits of paper, rubber bands, paper clips, dry leaves, pen tops, small screws and nails, loose change, and even once a spark plug!! That’s true love!”

“Years ago, when we lived in another house, we would sit on our back deck and occasionally feed the squirrels peanuts. They would take them out of our hands. One day, we noticed a small pile on one of our wooden benches. It was an unusual collection of small man made items, perhaps scavenged on trash days…. Maybe these were gifts from a squirrel as the pile never disappeared until we removed it. We will never know, but it was our assumption that it was a gift for a gift.”