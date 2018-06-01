Bezos says we need to leave Earth in order to survive

You go first, Jeff.
From Fox News: The recently anointed richest person in the world, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, says we need to colonize the moon — and time is of the essence.
“We must go back to the moon, and this time to stay,” he said.
Speaking at the Space Development Conference in Los Angeles over the weekend, Mr. Bezos made the argument that in order to protect Earth and allow the human species to continue growing, we need to move much of our industrial activity to the moon, or even asteroids.
The 54-year-old billionaire said moving heavy industry into solar-powered space outposts is the only way to ensure that our planet can cope with the rising demand for energy and the stresses of a growing population.
“We will have to leave this planet,” he said, according to Geek Wire. “We’re going to leave it, and it’s going to make this planet better. We’ll come and go, and the people who want to stay, will stay.”
Mr. Bezos believes it will happen in our lifetime because the human race has little alternative. “The alternative is stasis,” he said, adding that without space settlements, societies around the globe “will have to stop growing” due to environmental and other constraints.
“That’s not the future that I want for my grandchildren, or my grandchildren’s grandchildren.”
The US government has stated it wants to pursue sustainable outposts in space and the Trump administration has shown renewed interest in returning to the moon. The Amazon CEO expects US government funding taxpayers to play a vital role in efforts to build habitats in space but said his rocket company, Blue Origin, would push on with its mission even if it doesn’t receive funding help from NASA.
“It won’t be done by one company” or by NASA, he said but by “thousands of companies working in concert over many decades”.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has previously outlined his idea for sending humans to colonize Mars but Mr. Bezos clearly thinks our planet’s moon is a better option for an initial outpost. As he pointed out during the conference talk, the moon is more conveniently located and reachable in just a couple of days with the right rocket.
The e-commerce entrepreneur also seems excited by the fact that in the past decade scientists discovered the existence of icy water near the poles that could theoretically be converted into hydrogen and oxygen and used for drinkable water, breathable air and propellants for reusable rockets.
“It’s almost like somebody set this up for us,” Mr. Bezos said.
If you’re a billionaire leader of industry, it’s become rather fashionable to use your means to push humanity towards the final frontier.
Jeff Bezos previously said he sells about $1 billion a year in Amazon stock to pursue his plans for space tourism and called his rocket company “the most important work I am doing”.
Read the rest of the story here.
As you can see, folks, the leftists have already left reality. Especially those who’s god is bulging in their pockets and over-flowing in their bank accounts.
Honestly, I hope Bone-head-Bezos is serious. We can use less trash on earth.
Can he take Bill Gates with him??
People, Father created the Earth for us….not any other planet.
As for the children of Satan, I’m POSITIVE that there’s NOT a planet out there that would WILLINGLY welcome them.
He must be out of his flipping mind. Why would I want to leave the good ole USA to live in that kind of atmosphere? Is he planning of profiting from this adventure also? Of course, he only has to convince others to move there, so he can have this country for himself and like minded others. He is one greedy and selfish a hole. Doesn’t he consider himself rich enough yet? Keep spewing those dreams guy, let us know how it is.
Bezos is completely insane. And those who think and believe like him are also insane. Bezos, when you leave take all the corrupt politicians, judges, mayors, governors, pedophiles, etc with you since they are all insane too.
After you, Bezos!
Yeah. That ought to be a real cheap undertaking and with our lagging technical advances a win-win for everybody. Methinks this bozo has read too many Asimov novels. A government that cannot design a functional health care program isn’t about to develop something that advanced without screwing it up in the details.
You can’t escape the mental illness of the left here we have the NWO trying to control the world if we move to the moon some left leaning idiot will start screaming we need a NMO (New Moon Order) to control the Christians and the conservatives who have moved there. So folks no reason to go there we already got it here so WHY. For those who by the amazon house’s from this idiot beware when they listen in and deem your a threat to the state your name will be slated to be shipped off to the retraining camp on the moon LOL how do they come up with this stuff. Well got my laugh for the day thank you.
Bezos owns Whole Foods, here’s an interesting article out a few days ago…
http://www.thedailysheeple.com/whole-foods-backs-off-mandatory-gmo-labeling_052018
