Student wins case against Oregon school over his “Trump Border Wall Construction Co.” t-shirt

In January of this year a student in Hillsboro, Oregon wore a pro-Trump t-shirt to Liberty High School. The student, Addison Barnes, wore the pro-border wall t-shirt to his “People and Politics” class which was going to discuss immigration issues.
That did not go over well with faculty. He was asked to remove the shirt, did not, and eventually left school.
As USA Today reported on May 25th:
“I thought to myself, ‘You know this isn’t right, this is my First Amendment right to be able to wear this shirt,'” Barnes told KGW-TV, Portland, Ore. “So I took off the jacket and the assistant principal had seen that and sent for a security guard to escort me out of class.”
Someone, either faculty or security, asked Addison to either remove the shirt or leave the school. He chose to leave, and the departure was marked as a suspension.
More from USA Today:
“If somebody else disagrees with me politically, I think they should be able to express their viewpoints just as I should be able to express my viewpoints in school,” Barnes told KPTV.
Liberty High School’s Parent-Student Handbook doesn’t address political clothing, KPTV reported. But Hillsboro School District’s Standards of Student Conduct says, “Clothing decorated or marked with illustrations, words, or phrases that are disruptive or potentially disruptive, and/or that promote superiority of one group over another is not permitted.”
“He was told he offended them but that’s a far cry from being disruptive and it is certainly a far cry from violating school policy, let alone what is clearly First Amendment free speech law,” said Barnes’ attorney Mike McLane.”
Even the ACLU of Oregon sided with Barnes.
Barnes decided to sue. And he won a temporary victory.
This past Tuesday U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman (appointed by George W. Bush) issued a temporary restraining order which means the school cannot enforce its decision to ban Barnes from wearing the t-shirt.
As Oregon Live reports:
“U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman found the Hillsboro School District could not justify its censorship. The judge said he balanced constitutionally protected speech with the orderly running of a school.
The school district is entitled to be concerned about the response of other students to the T-shirt, the judge said. But the “thin” court record so far offers little support for the district’s argument that the shirt could “substantially disrupt” the school, he said.
“There’s not enough to go on here to show that sort of legitimate concern justifying censorship of this core political speech,” Mosman ruled.”
District officials offered the defense that a third of their student population is Hispanic and therefore are somehow “insecure.” Don’t forget that Oregon is a sanctuary state.
From the Oregon Live report:
“School officials defended their actions, saying the shirt would contribute to a “hostile learning environment” and would make students feel insecure in school, noting that about 33 percent of the high school’s students are of Hispanic descent. They also said the school has been the site of recent student walkouts and sit-ins to protest Trump’s immigration policies.
The district also described increased racial tensions arising from racially charged language around immigration, school officials said.
“This particular school district has a population that is one-third Hispanic. This is not Lake Oswego. This is not West Linn,” attorney Peter Mersereau argued for the Hillsboro School District.”
Score one small victory against “The Resistance.”
We really are in a civil war. It just hasn’t yet erupted into open mass violence.
When that happens I only hope people will stand together problem who knows who and who trust who do you know your neighbors as well as you should? And if not might want to see what mind set is around your home if not on the same page you might what to rethink where you are.
Public schools surely can not have the authority to restrict the expression of legitimate patriotic political views. Regardless of a persons heritage or their number, they are obliged to accept the consequences of leaving that heritage behind, in what we should be justified in presuming is preferable circumstance for them.
”The Jewish people as a whole will become its own Messiah. It will attain world dominion by the dissolution of other races, by the abolition of frontiers, the annihilation of monarchy and by the establishment of a world republic in which the Jews will everywhere exercise the privilege of citizenship. In this New World Order the children of Israel will furnish all the leaders without encountering opposition. The Governments of the different peoples forming the world republic will fall without difficulty into the hands of the Jews. It will then be possible for the Jewish rulers to abolish private property and everywhere to make use of the resources of the state. Thus will the promise of the Talmud be fulfilled, in which is said that when the Messianic time is come, the Jews will have all the property of the whole world in their hands.” -Baruch Levy, 1879.
Those Teachers in that scrool will now find & use EVERY cunning, subtle, & deceitful way to punish that Student, – even finding ways to lower the grades of His scholastic grade averages.. BTW – this type devious conduct toward “certain” students by teachers goes on in many scrools, – even within our local scrools – my own children attest to this.. “They are NOT Allowed to have their Own Opinion if too different from the teacher’s propaganda.. Also, it is Worth a “Point & a Half” on their Grade Point average if their Parent happens to be on the School Board.. Very High %ages of the Children of School Board Members seem to consistently make the “Honor Rolls” – and also get most of the “High $Dollar” graduating scholarships.. May-be Earned, – May-be Not..!!
Several years ago, a “Concerned Citizen’s Group” attempted to get the School Board to employ an “Independant Student Testing Agency” to independantly test the Students to determine their Scholastics.. The Teachers were Dead-Set against anyone else but themselves in the Student test Scoring process.. Dirty Politics starts Early in a Student’s Life..
I agree 100% with Dr Eowyn’s opening comment. My position stands firm, anyone who doesn’t like it here in America, just please leave and go back to where you came from…maybe they’ll have a less hostile learning environment there for you. I watched a few on the street interview videos over Memorial Day weekend, most of these kids don’t even know what the Holiday represents.
The Left don’t want to and will never leave America. Remember all the Hollyweirdos who said they would leave if Trump was elected? None, not one, actually left. As Obama said, their goal is to “transform” this country into their twisted vision of “utopia”.
True, I forgot about that, even the one’s that said they were going to Canada didn’t even make the day trip to the Border, and they even had trudeau waiting for them with open liberal arms. I’ve never witnessed such mass hate in my life, thank God for President Trump, I respect him more with each passing day.
If is sad they are using our children to fight their battles. I bet if those in charge looked really hard, like five minutes, they could find something just as appalling from the other side.
I remember a few years ago, when three young men in Ca. Wore shirts with the American flag on them and the school went ballistic all the while Hispanics were carrying their country flag onto campus.
It is like everything connected to America is being taken from us.
Just once, I would like to see an injustice like this being fought back by a parent with more money than God, until those in charge are bankrupt, maybe then they would think twice before they stomp on our rights again.
remember a few years ago, when three young men in Ca. Wore shirts with the American flag on them and the school went ballistic all the while Hispanics were carrying their country flag onto campus.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2010/05/06/students-kicked-off-campus-for-wearing-american-flag-tees/
Thank you DCG not enough of this in the main stream media for anyone to see it. Appreciate what you bring its priceless for Christian conservatives.
Slowly but surely, before our own eyes, one by one we are losing our RIGHTS, Freedom of Speech, Rights to Bear Arms, etc. Police no longer able to exercise authority, unruly crowds, corruption and immorality Everything is misconstrued, and defamation of character ruins many. We have to stand together and fight against the evil forces, I’m glad the young man was able to do it, but one alone is not enough
