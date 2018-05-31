Next to blame for UK knife stabbings: Wealthy drug users at middle class parties

Posted on May 31, 2018 by | 4 Comments

As I have said before, the UK is toast.

From Express UK: DavidGauke has claimed that “middle class dinner parties” are to blame for the recent surge in knife crime across the capital (London).

He told Sky News during a wide-ranging interview that wealthy cocaine users should feel guilt for fuelling the recent spate of stabbings in London.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 37 people have been fatally stabbed – and 62 overall killed – on the streets of London. Earlier this year it emerged that the London’s murder rate had overtaken New York City’s for the first time ever.

Mr. Gauke took aim at the middle class for not acknowledging their own role in the horrific stabbings. He said the wealthy drug users who complained about the soaring violence on their streets only had themselves to blame.

The Government minister told Ridge on Sunday: “People who do that have to recognise they are fuelling the industry that’s resulting in the knife crimes, resulting in the difficulties we’re having in prisons. The violent crime we see inside and outside prison is strongly linked to drugs trade.

“There’s a responsibility for middle class people that take cocaine at a dinner party that when they see a story of a 15-year-old boy stabbed in Hackney they should feel a degree of guilt and responsibility.”

Tottenham MP David Lammy has warned buying drugs in London was now easier than ordering a takeaway. 

He said: “Drugs are prolific. It’s like Deliveroo – they’re as prolific as ordering a pizza.

“You can get them on Snapchat, WhatsApp. That in the end is driving the turf war and is driving the culture of violence.”

This is not the first time that leading figures in Britain have targeted the middle class.

Police Federation deputy treasurer Simon Kempton blamed the wealthy for creating the demand for cocaine. Security minister Ben Wallace warned the UK was “fast becoming the biggest consumer” of the Class A in Europe.

On Monday a man was stabbed to death in Upper Street, Islington as the city’s knife-crime epidemic continued.

See also:

DCG

This entry was posted in 2015 refugee crisis, crime, Culture War, Europe's refugee crisis, Fear Mongers, gun control, illegal immigration, Insanity, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, Middle East, social justice warriors/SJW, social media, Taxes and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 responses to “Next to blame for UK knife stabbings: Wealthy drug users at middle class parties

  1. Pat Riot | May 31, 2018 at 7:44 am | Reply

    Jesus Christ walked the earth and warned people about hypocrisy and sin, therefore, Jesus Christ was a sinner and hypocrite. Since He was also guilty of His own demise, and was killed because He would not shut up, He was in fact guilty of murder (His own) and His followers. It was also Christ’s fault that the disciple lied and denied Him thrice before morn. Peter only lied because of his association with Jesus, hence, He was also one who promoted lies. Etc. That’s how liberals and commies reason. Is there anything they won’t spin and twist till they heads are so dizzy and screwed up they can no longer tell black from white, right from wrong, high from low?

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Brian Heinz | May 31, 2018 at 7:48 am | Reply

    What do they have in the water over there. They have completely lost their minds I think. All in the name of humanitarian treatment of animals. Why throw way your country and your history dumb and dumber. Feel sorry for the folks on the ground level they have no options.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. True George | May 31, 2018 at 9:35 am | Reply

    This article implies that there is some sort of drug dealing war going on in London. If that is the case then the dealers are unorganized….

    Like

  4. marblenecltr | May 31, 2018 at 9:36 am | Reply

    In response to your last sentence, amen.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s