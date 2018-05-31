Aloha Snackbar

Posted on May 31, 2018 by | 5 Comments

Why should the infidels be the only ones with good beach eats?

Turban Heads are the new Parrot Heads

At the end of a long day landing on Mediterranean beaches, stop by our convenient beach shacks and food trucks for the best snacks to keep a jihadi strong.

Eat your heart out, Jimmy Buffett.

5 responses to “Aloha Snackbar

  1. Stephen T. McCarthy | May 31, 2018 at 9:21 am | Reply

    Ha!-Ha!
    Starting out my morning with a good laugh.
    Thanks, TrailDust!

    ~ D-FensDogG
    STMcC Presents ‘Battle Of The Bands’

  2. Brian Heinz | May 31, 2018 at 9:28 am | Reply

    That was a good one. Maybe make a candy bar called the koran krunch. lol

  3. Recynd77 | May 31, 2018 at 9:43 am | Reply

    My son thought the world needs a Muslim-inspired bar. It could be called “Allu-ak-bar”, with drinks like the Boston Bomber, AK-47 shots, Turban Tornados, d’Iraqi Ice, and the Malakum Mash. The possibilities are endless, really. 😉

  4. marblenecltr | May 31, 2018 at 10:11 am | Reply

    Bring your own bacon cheeseburgers and beer on the south side of the Med.

