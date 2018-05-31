Aloha Snackbar

Why should the infidels be the only ones with good beach eats?
Turban Heads are the new Parrot Heads
At the end of a long day landing on Mediterranean beaches, stop by our convenient beach shacks and food trucks for the best snacks to keep a jihadi strong.
Eat your heart out, Jimmy Buffett.
Ha!-Ha!
Starting out my morning with a good laugh.
Thanks, TrailDust!
~ D-FensDogG
That was a good one. Maybe make a candy bar called the koran krunch. lol
Good idea!
My son thought the world needs a Muslim-inspired bar. It could be called “Allu-ak-bar”, with drinks like the Boston Bomber, AK-47 shots, Turban Tornados, d’Iraqi Ice, and the Malakum Mash. The possibilities are endless, really. 😉
Bring your own bacon cheeseburgers and beer on the south side of the Med.
