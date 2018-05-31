Actor Mickey Rourke is transgendering?

Hollyweird actor Mickey Rourke, 65, came to fame as a leading man in the 1986 movie 9½ Weeks.

In the ensuing years, he became addicted to drugs and alcohol, and underwent plastic surgeries that rendered him increasingly unrecognizable.

Yesterday, May 30, 2018, Radar Online published these bizarre pictures of Rourke, referring to the actor as “she”:

Radar Online‘s caption for the pics:

What is going on with Mickey Rourke? This Wednesday, the Iron Man star was pictured grabbing a bite at an outdoor restaurant in Beverly Hills. The actor debuted a fuller frame and long, grey hair as she smiled at the cameras.

Radar Online’s pronoun hint is reinforced by a blind item on the Hollywood gossip site Crazy Days and Nights:

This former A+/A list mostly movie actor who was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood back in the day is transitioning to a woman.

~Eowyn