Actor Mickey Rourke is transgendering?

Hollyweird actor Mickey Rourke, 65, came to fame as a leading man in the 1986 movie 9½ Weeks.
In the ensuing years, he became addicted to drugs and alcohol, and underwent plastic surgeries that rendered him increasingly unrecognizable.
Yesterday, May 30, 2018, Radar Online published these bizarre pictures of Rourke, referring to the actor as “she”:
Radar Online‘s caption for the pics:
What is going on with Mickey Rourke? This Wednesday, the Iron Man star was pictured grabbing a bite at an outdoor restaurant in Beverly Hills. The actor debuted a fuller frame and long, grey hair as she smiled at the cameras.
Radar Online’s pronoun hint is reinforced by a blind item on the Hollywood gossip site Crazy Days and Nights:
This former A+/A list mostly movie actor who was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood back in the day is transitioning to a woman.
~Eowyn
Those Holly-weird types do not age gracefully , do they ?
Sick. Evil. Satanic. May the Lord have mercy.
I guess we can’t plan on anymore steamy sex scenes like he played in Wild Orchid.
About ten years or so ago, I suspected he was slamming down steroids for his role as the Wrestler. He suddenly showed up a different person and aging horribly.
Time has not been kind to him. I am hoping this is a publicity prank, it seems he has several movies going on right now. Transitioning might be a little hard right now.
This guy is scary no matter how you look at him, he hates our President, that’s all I need to know about him.
Noticed how all the hollyweirdos are changing one way or another but seems they all end up looking satanic and evil. who says sin doesn’t take a toll on the looks. And when you double down with the devil you look like it as well. ☻
Just when I think I’ve seen everything, something like this surfaces. I was a big fan of his in the Eighties. Back then, he was so sexy and gorgeous. Now I can’t believe this is the same person.
A lovely lass… had been wondering if she were indeed human recently. She and Brucette Jenner would make a fine couple. Wait a few years until Brad Pitt looks like this; tell me you don’t see the resemblance already? Especially in the TMZ video…
Must be in the water they drink. Once fame and fortune are gone all that’s left to do is experiment in a new venture they cannot escape from.
