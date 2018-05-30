The ‘all bundled up Hillary’ Caption Contest

This is the 177th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic — of Hillary Clinton all bundled up although it’s not cold:
About the pic, see “What is wrong with Hillary?,” and “Is Hillary now wearing a back brace?“.
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption (referencing the scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part I, when Nagini, evil lord Voldemort’s pet snake, breaks out of old woman Bathilda Bagshot’s reanimated corpse):
Any moment now, the serpent inside will break out of Hillary’s carcass.
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
~Eowyn
It is so cold here. It isn’t hot like it is in hell.
Covered up you can’t see all of the scars from the devil’s pitchfork.
Sorry,Hill-NOTHING you wear can hide THAT brand of UGLY….
Mystery Woman; Nothing up my sleeve…
….and the BEST thing about this is that it comes with a year’s supply of CONDOMS! (Not telling Bill about THOSE!)
Incredible ways reptiles stay warm when the air conditioner is set too low…
Think I just farted ~ I hope ~ Huma check my depend, bet it’s full.
Oh yes, it’s the latest in Paris fashions. It’s called “Bundle of Newspapers on the Way to the Dump.”
What server?
Weekend at Bernie’s…The Sequel
At the 25sec mark…
Here they come! Hilary’s hospital van, and leading the way, Hilary looking like the proverbial sack….
