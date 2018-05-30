The ‘all bundled up Hillary’ Caption Contest

Posted on May 30, 2018

This is the 177th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic — of Hillary Clinton all bundled up although it’s not cold:

Hillary Clinton all muffled up in May 2018

About the pic, see “What is wrong with Hillary?,” and “Is Hillary now wearing a back brace?“.

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption (referencing the scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part I, when Nagini, evil lord Voldemort’s pet snake, breaks out of old woman Bathilda Bagshot’s reanimated corpse):

Any moment now, the serpent inside will break out of Hillary’s carcass.

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

12 responses to “The ‘all bundled up Hillary’ Caption Contest

  1. True Dan | May 30, 2018 at 4:08 am | Reply

    It is so cold here. It isn’t hot like it is in hell.

  2. True Dan | May 30, 2018 at 4:10 am | Reply

    Covered up you can’t see all of the scars from the devil’s pitchfork.

  3. truckjunkie | May 30, 2018 at 4:21 am | Reply

    Sorry,Hill-NOTHING you wear can hide THAT brand of UGLY….

  4. aarrdy | May 30, 2018 at 4:23 am | Reply

    Mystery Woman; Nothing up my sleeve…

  5. truckjunkie | May 30, 2018 at 4:23 am | Reply

    ….and the BEST thing about this is that it comes with a year’s supply of CONDOMS! (Not telling Bill about THOSE!)

  6. Smokie | May 30, 2018 at 4:28 am | Reply

    Incredible ways reptiles stay warm when the air conditioner is set too low…

  7. Smokie | May 30, 2018 at 4:47 am | Reply

    Think I just farted ~ I hope ~ Huma check my depend, bet it’s full.

  8. Grif | May 30, 2018 at 4:47 am | Reply

    Oh yes, it’s the latest in Paris fashions. It’s called “Bundle of Newspapers on the Way to the Dump.”

  9. Lozza | May 30, 2018 at 4:48 am | Reply

    What server?

  10. Stovepipe | May 30, 2018 at 5:08 am | Reply

    Weekend at Bernie’s…The Sequel

  11. filia.aurea | May 30, 2018 at 5:26 am | Reply

    Here they come! Hilary’s hospital van, and leading the way, Hilary looking like the proverbial sack….

