The ‘all bundled up Hillary’ Caption Contest

This is the 177th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic — of Hillary Clinton all bundled up although it’s not cold:

About the pic, see “What is wrong with Hillary?,” and “Is Hillary now wearing a back brace?“.

You know the drill:

Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.

(scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook. The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!

FOTM writers will vote for the winner.

Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption (referencing the scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part I, when Nagini, evil lord Voldemort’s pet snake, breaks out of old woman Bathilda Bagshot’s reanimated corpse):

Any moment now, the serpent inside will break out of Hillary’s carcass.

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn