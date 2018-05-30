Hey guys! Would you pay $1,490 for this shirt?

Balenciaga is a luxury fashion house founded in 1919 in Spain by designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, but now owned by a French multinational company, Kering.
Balenciaga was once known for its elegant women’s couture:
Today, alas, Balenciaga is better known for these ridiculous and ridiculously-priced men’s “double” shirts:
This is the description of the $1,490 “double shirt” on the left:
• Lightweight breathable poplin
• Two wearing options: wear the short sleeves shirt with front drape effect or the long sleeves shirt with back drape effect
• Mix of stripes print
• Buttoned collar
• Back round pleat
• Tone-on-tone nacre buttons fastening
• Made in Italy • Handwash or dry cleaning
• Composition: 100% cotton
If you are stupid enough to want one, you’ll have to wait. Balenciaga is only taking pre-orders now and won’t start shipping until July!
~Eowyn
No I wouldn’t buy it. However, I think the company should embroider the words hi sailor on the shirt pocket.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Balenciaga is laughing in anticipation of the # of morons that choose to buy these ugly rags. Looks like reject single shirts were just stitched together and price tag tripled. Lol.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
When you run out of mental juice – then you go from the sublime to the ridiculous – from the beautiful to the silly, from great to puny.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hillary shops there for bill, the denim ones are treated with scotch-guard..to prevent any future stains!
LikeLiked by 4 people
For the life of me, I am missing the purpose. Pretty much the ugliest shirt out there. Like it is a joke for attention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This design would get you booted from Project Runway. Such garbage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Designer give me my tee shirt and jeans and I will be more posh than any of these styles. When will they bottle baby poo and start selling it I would think it would be about on the same level and any other stupid gag gift. Maybe Spencer’s gift shop might pick up on it.
LikeLike
Uhm… so the company went from selling portable purple camping tents for women to two shirts for the price of seventy-four and a half for men?
~ D-FensDogG
STMcC Presents ‘BATTLE OF THE BANDS’
LikeLike