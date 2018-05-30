Hey guys! Would you pay $1,490 for this shirt?

Balenciaga is a luxury fashion house founded in 1919 in Spain by designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, but now owned by a French multinational company, Kering.

Balenciaga was once known for its elegant women’s couture:

Today, alas, Balenciaga is better known for these ridiculous and ridiculously-priced men’s “double” shirts:

This is the description of the $1,490 “double shirt” on the left:

• Lightweight breathable poplin

• Two wearing options: wear the short sleeves shirt with front drape effect or the long sleeves shirt with back drape effect

• Mix of stripes print

• Buttoned collar

• Back round pleat

• Tone-on-tone nacre buttons fastening

• Made in Italy • Handwash or dry cleaning

• Composition: 100% cotton

If you are stupid enough to want one, you’ll have to wait. Balenciaga is only taking pre-orders now and won’t start shipping until July!

~Eowyn