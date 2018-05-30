Hey guys! Would you pay $1,490 for this shirt?

May 30, 2018

Balenciaga is a luxury fashion house founded in 1919 in Spain by designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, but now owned by a French multinational company, Kering.

Balenciaga was once known for its elegant women’s couture:

Today, alas, Balenciaga is better known for these ridiculous and ridiculously-priced men’s “double” shirts:

Balenciaga double-shirt shirts

This is the description of the $1,490 “double shirt” on the left:

• Lightweight breathable poplin
• Two wearing options: wear the short sleeves shirt with front drape effect or the long sleeves shirt with back drape effect
• Mix of stripes print
• Buttoned collar
• Back round pleat
• Tone-on-tone nacre buttons fastening
• Made in Italy • Handwash or dry cleaning
• Composition: 100% cotton

If you are stupid enough to want one, you’ll have to wait. Balenciaga is only taking pre-orders now and won’t start shipping until July!

~Eowyn

Art, Humor, Idiots

8 responses to “Hey guys! Would you pay $1,490 for this shirt?

  1. Grif | May 30, 2018 at 5:44 am | Reply

    No I wouldn’t buy it. However, I think the company should embroider the words hi sailor on the shirt pocket.

  2. filia.aurea | May 30, 2018 at 5:51 am | Reply

    Balenciaga is laughing in anticipation of the # of morons that choose to buy these ugly rags. Looks like reject single shirts were just stitched together and price tag tripled. Lol.

  3. kommonsentsjane | May 30, 2018 at 6:10 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    When you run out of mental juice – then you go from the sublime to the ridiculous – from the beautiful to the silly, from great to puny.

    kommonsentsjane

  4. Stovepipe | May 30, 2018 at 6:16 am | Reply

    Hillary shops there for bill, the denim ones are treated with scotch-guard..to prevent any future stains!

  5. Glenn47 | May 30, 2018 at 6:23 am | Reply

    For the life of me, I am missing the purpose. Pretty much the ugliest shirt out there. Like it is a joke for attention.

  6. DCG | May 30, 2018 at 6:59 am | Reply

    This design would get you booted from Project Runway. Such garbage.

  7. Brian Heinz | May 30, 2018 at 7:24 am | Reply

    Designer give me my tee shirt and jeans and I will be more posh than any of these styles. When will they bottle baby poo and start selling it I would think it would be about on the same level and any other stupid gag gift. Maybe Spencer’s gift shop might pick up on it.

  8. Stephen T. McCarthy | May 30, 2018 at 7:37 am | Reply

    Uhm… so the company went from selling portable purple camping tents for women to two shirts for the price of seventy-four and a half for men?

    ~ D-FensDogG
    STMcC Presents ‘BATTLE OF THE BANDS’

