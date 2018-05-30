California Senate OKs bill raising age to buy shotguns, rifles from 18 to 21

Posted on May 30, 2018
anthony portantino

Demorat Anthony Portantino: Ensuring that criminals follow gun control laws.

Good news! Sen. Portantino has solved all the 18- to 20-year old gun violence in California!

From Fox News: The state senate in California on Tuesday reportedly voted in favor of legislation that would up the legal purchasing age for rifles and shotguns, and would set restrictions on long guns.

The measure, proposed by Democrat Sen. Anthony Portantino of La Canada Flintridge, moves to make 21 the legal age to buy rifles or shotguns, up from 18, and seeks to prevent people from exceeding more than one long gun purchase per month, according to The Associated Press.

The 23-10 vote in favor of the legislation allowed its passage to the Assembly. It extends age and purchase limits that currently only apply to handguns.

Following its senate approval, Portantino tweeted, “Good news #SB1100 to raise gun purchase age to 21 & limit gun sales to 1 per month passed the #StateSenate – if DC won’t act CALIFORNIA will.”

Republican State Sen. Jim Nielsen of Gerber, on the other hand, thinks the state would be better off focusing on criminal gangs and those with mental disabilities, who he argues will be able to get their hands on guns regardless of age restrictions, The Associated Press reported.

Gun control-oriented legislation has been a hot-button issue throughout the country following the deadly Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead.

DCG

3 responses to “California Senate OKs bill raising age to buy shotguns, rifles from 18 to 21

  1. Dr. Eowyn | May 30, 2018 at 4:48 am | Reply

    The proverbial frog-stewing-in-the-pot: Bit by bit, law by law, the relentless march of “gun control” toward eventual gun confiscation.

    • Pat Riot | May 30, 2018 at 5:19 am | Reply

      AMEN! And the useful idiots are ok with it and promote it. Give up liberty for security, a wise man said, and you end up with none. But try convincing brain dead liberals of that; once zombified, there’s no way back.

  2. filia.aurea | May 30, 2018 at 5:18 am | Reply

    This encroachment of our rights has to stop NOW. President Trump, we know you’re busy, but can you ORDER one of the 500 numbskull SES compensation adjudicators in DOJ to start suing these various nit-picking, gun-grabbing States. “SHALL not be infringed” is the operative term to focus on. Please hire an advisor part-time who is a Constitutional expert (e.g.Frank Easterbrook) to interpret legal texts for DOJ. Then fire 2/3rds of the Department.

