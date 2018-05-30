Allahu Akbar! Known “violent” man kills 3 in Belgium after being released from prison

The Ramadan Bombathon rolls on…

From NY Post: An “unstable” man shouting ” Allahu Akbar!” launched a terror attack in Belgium on Tuesday, killing two policewomen and a civilian, authorities said.

The extremist, identified by Belgian media as 36-year-old Benjamin Herman, was shot dead by Liège police.

He had been temporarily released on Monday evening from a prison near Liège, where he’d been serving time for drug offenses, and was classified by officials as “marginal and violent,” La La Libre Belgique newspaper reported.

Police sources told La Libre Belgique that the gunman shouted, “Allahu Akbar!” — “God is great” in Arabic — before opening fire.

“The event is classed as a terrorist incident,” Liège prosecutor Philippe Dulieu said at an afternoon news conference.

Around 10:30 a.m., Herman followed two policewomen into Café des Augustins near the city center, stabbing them in the back with a blade, which was described by local broadcaster RTBF as a boxcutter. The man then grabbed one of their handguns and shot both women dead, Dulieu said.

A video posted on Twitter reportedly showed a policewoman dead and bleeding on the floor.

“She was killed in front of the café. … The woman on the ground, f–k, I’m shocked,” a man can be heard saying in the background.

After killing the cops, Herman walked down the street and fatally fired at a 22-year-old man who was in the passenger seat of his parked car, and then ran into Léonie de Waha high school, where he took a janitor hostage on the ground floor. The students were evacuated, and the hostage, an unnamed woman, was not harmed.

Cops cornered him at the school, and he ran out and opened fire, injuring two officers in the legs before being gunned down.

Images and videos on social media showed people scurrying to safety as at least six shots rang out.

Investigators are looking into whether Herman converted to Islam or was radicalized in prison, local outlets reported.

Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michel condemned the “blind and cowardly” violence and offered his support for the victims and their families.

Liège Mayor Willy Demeyer said the flags of the city would fly at half-staff and a minute of silence would be observed in the coming days, Le Soir reported.

Liège was the scene of a mass shooting in 2011, when an unhinged gunman killed six people and wounded over 100 others before turning the gun on himself.

Belgium has been on high alert since a Brussels-based ISIS cell was involved in attacks in Paris and Belgium in 2015 and 2016 that killed over 160 people.

DCG