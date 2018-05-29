We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 176th Caption Contest!

There were 38 submissions.

It was a challenge for the FOTM writers to choose a winner; our votes were pretty spread out. But we duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 176th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes, totaling 8 points is . . .

Mad Celt!

This is the winning caption:

“I shall now mock your president by revealing my shortcomings to the entire world! Bwa ha ha ha!”

In second place are Captain America, Paladin, Silhouette and Smokie (each with one #1 vote), and Christy and lophatt (each with two #2 votes), totaling 4 points each. Here are their respective captions:

Captain America: “Oh Alec Baldwin! You so cra-cra!”

christy: “What’s Hillary doing in Seattle??”

lophatt: “Is that Barbra dress-rehearsing for a redux of ‘Yentl’?”

Paladin: “Debbie Wasserman Schultz begins her protest against the NRA.”

Silhouette: “My body is as barren as my mind.”

Smokie: “Come on guys whip me! beat me! make me write bad checks!”

AvaJ and MyBrainHurts are in 3rd place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

AvaJ: “Andy Warhol back from hell”

MyBrainHurts: “Can you gentlemen direct me to the #MeToo march?”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, Mad Celt!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Eowyn

2 responses to “We have a winner!

  1. chemtrailssuck | May 29, 2018 at 7:20 pm | Reply

    Smokie’s comment still makes me laugh! Ditto AvaJ’s and well all of them really! LOL!

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Alma | May 29, 2018 at 7:35 pm | Reply

    Lol, congrats.

    Liked by 1 person

