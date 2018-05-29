Liberal Insanity: Square dancing is racist

Before you read further, allow me to first ask you this question:

In school, were you required to attend a square dancing class?

A website called Quartz describes itself as a digital news outlet “for business people in the new global economy”. Founded in 2012, Quartz compares itself to a contemporary version of Wired of the 1990s and The Economist of the 1840s, publishing “bracingly creative and intelligent journalism with a broad worldview, built primarily for the devices closest at hand: tablets and mobile phones.”

Quartz claims a founding team of “veterans of some of the world’s highest-quality news organizations who have reported in 115 countries and speak 19 languages. Our main office is in New York City, and we have correspondents and staff reporters in London, Paris, Indonesia, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.”

A December 12, 2017 Quartz op/ed, penned by Robyn Pennacchia — a Chicago-based freelancer who “regularly” writes for Friendly Atheist — calls square dancing white-racist:

[T]here’s an unusual reason why so many American students spend their formative years learning to do-si-do. Twenty-eight out of 50 states have declared square dancing their official dance. This is part of a coordinated campaign—a dancespiracy, if you will—to make square dancing the official dance of the United States, in the hope that doing so “would give square dancing and its related activities more visibility and have a positive effect on recruiting new dancers.” But the institutionalization of square dancing isn’t just about the joy of dance. It’s also about America’s legacy of racism and anti-Semitism—and the surprising tools that get used in the effort to uphold whiteness.

Pennacchia then goes into a rant about Henry Ford — how he was racist against Jews and blacks, and that Ford promoted square dancing to supplant jazz because he saw square dancing as “intrinsically white, and thus more intrinsically wholesome.”

Pennacchia concludes:

As innocuous as state-sponsored square dancing may seem, it’s just one of the many small ways that oppression has shaped the history and culture of the US. If Henry Ford hadn’t been a racist and anti-Semite who believed jazz would be the ruin of our country, square dancing would probably not be a state dance anywhere. And you almost definitely would not have had to do it in gym class.

For the Left, multiculturalism — the celebration of the cultures of non-white races and ethnicities — is cool and must be actively promoted by government, schools and media. But woe be it if white people claim an ethnic identity and solidarity, or engage in “white” cultural practices.

