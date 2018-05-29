Liberal Insanity: Square dancing is racist

Before you read further, allow me to first ask you this question:
In school, were you required to attend a square dancing class?
A website called Quartz describes itself as a digital news outlet “for business people in the new global economy”. Founded in 2012, Quartz compares itself to a contemporary version of Wired of the 1990s and The Economist of the 1840s, publishing “bracingly creative and intelligent journalism with a broad worldview, built primarily for the devices closest at hand: tablets and mobile phones.”
Quartz claims a founding team of “veterans of some of the world’s highest-quality news organizations who have reported in 115 countries and speak 19 languages. Our main office is in New York City, and we have correspondents and staff reporters in London, Paris, Indonesia, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.”
A December 12, 2017 Quartz op/ed, penned by Robyn Pennacchia — a Chicago-based freelancer who “regularly” writes for Friendly Atheist — calls square dancing white-racist:
[T]here’s an unusual reason why so many American students spend their formative years learning to do-si-do. Twenty-eight out of 50 states have declared square dancing their official dance. This is part of a coordinated campaign—a dancespiracy, if you will—to make square dancing the official dance of the United States, in the hope that doing so “would give square dancing and its related activities more visibility and have a positive effect on recruiting new dancers.”
But the institutionalization of square dancing isn’t just about the joy of dance. It’s also about America’s legacy of racism and anti-Semitism—and the surprising tools that get used in the effort to uphold whiteness.
Pennacchia then goes into a rant about Henry Ford — how he was racist against Jews and blacks, and that Ford promoted square dancing to supplant jazz because he saw square dancing as “intrinsically white, and thus more intrinsically wholesome.”
Pennacchia concludes:
As innocuous as state-sponsored square dancing may seem, it’s just one of the many small ways that oppression has shaped the history and culture of the US. If Henry Ford hadn’t been a racist and anti-Semite who believed jazz would be the ruin of our country, square dancing would probably not be a state dance anywhere. And you almost definitely would not have had to do it in gym class.
For the Left, multiculturalism — the celebration of the cultures of non-white races and ethnicities — is cool and must be actively promoted by government, schools and media. But woe be it if white people claim an ethnic identity and solidarity, or engage in “white” cultural practices.
I first square danced over 50 years ago and not once did I ever hear anyone say this is for whites only or that it is our culture. Heck, I would lay claim to rock and roll first.
But, there are all kinds of dances brought to the US by all cultures and all color of people, even having massive programs on some of the biggest stages about African dancing promoting the culture of blacks and never have I heard anyone say white’s cannot participate.
What Ford may or may not have said has nothing to do with the majority. This is just another liberal trying to keep racism and prejudice alive. Her explanation is lame.
Another blatant divide and conquer tactic from the left. There’s a huge culture of Black and Hispanic people that square dance, this chick lives in her self inflicted dystopia, she should get out more. Or she knows darn well, and just decided to write a fiction piece anyway, she probably needed the $50. Has anyone noticed that it’s mostly the liberal white that loves to divide? I know that in my life, we all pretty much get along, it’s nothing like we see on the News. Everyone has a touch of racism, no matter what culture, but we’re mostly polite to each other…unless we get pushed by an outside agenda, like identity politics.
We’s better all start remembering that we’re all Americans…and we only have one common enemy, the left, which also includes every race, and they’re trying to gut us by any means necessary. I think we all should start wearing uniforms so we can start knowing who’s who.(sarc)
It’s got to be hell being a leftist. Where even common sense makes no sense. It’s too bad these people have the life they have.
Maybe a late term abortion will help (at 40 years old).
Can someone please clarify whether or not we have to ask them before we change their nappy?? These leftist-children today……just like the joke about Politicians and diapers.Now these pukes are smelling like,,,,,
When you think about it, EVERYTHING controlled by Freemasonry sux. KILL IT!!!!
When I was in middle school in upstate New York we did square dancing as part of our physical education curriculum. Her racism point is immediately null for me, our instructer was a good looking Latino man who we loving called Mr. Clean (their was an uncanny resemblence). He was a hoot! Made the lessons very fun and enjoyable. White liberals especially need to stop already with the everything’s racist viewpoints. I refuse to believe they are living in the real world, because if they were they wouldn’t waste breath on non- issues such as this.
I Love Lucy – Square dancing in the Jailhouse – with Ernie Ford
The skinny goofball in the hat is a young Aaron Spelling.😀
