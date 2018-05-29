Is this the future of Las Vegas?

Posted on May 29, 2018 by | 3 Comments

Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption

Associated Press • May 29, 2018

…Pompeii officials on Tuesday released a photograph showing the skeleton protruding from beneath a large block of stone that may have been a door jamb that had been “violently thrown by the volcanic cloud.”

Read AP article here: https://www.yahoo.com/news/pompeii-shows-man-crushed-trying-flee-eruption-131232132.html

Was the destruction of Pompeii an example of God’s wrath? If so then what cities should be worried in this era?

3 responses to “Is this the future of Las Vegas?

  1. truckjunkie | May 29, 2018 at 11:05 am | Reply

    well,as far as I know,Lost Wages isn’t a particularly “volcanicallly-charged” area,so that’s not a risk. Too far from any oceans,so a flood isn’t likely….I suppose they COULD be flooded with Liberals and Illegals from California-no,that’s already happening….

  2. marblenecltr | May 29, 2018 at 11:18 am | Reply

    Given earthquakes and volcanoes of today combined with human behavior, it is not unreasonable. It could also have been an early Mafia hit.

  3. kommonsentsjane | May 29, 2018 at 12:03 pm | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    For our information.

    kommonsentsjane

