Is this the future of Las Vegas?

Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption

Associated Press • May 29, 2018

…Pompeii officials on Tuesday released a photograph showing the skeleton protruding from beneath a large block of stone that may have been a door jamb that had been “violently thrown by the volcanic cloud.”

Read AP article here: https://www.yahoo.com/news/pompeii-shows-man-crushed-trying-flee-eruption-131232132.html

Was the destruction of Pompeii an example of God’s wrath? If so then what cities should be worried in this era?

♞