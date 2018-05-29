Gun control, Chiraq style: 35 people shot over Memorial Day weekend, 6 killed

This was the tally as of 3:00 pm on Memorial Day. Expect the final numbers to go up by Tuesday morning.

The number of shootings are similar to last year, according to the report. This despite police deploying an extra 1,000 officers over the weekend and working with the FBI and ATF have to carry out “precision raids,” which resulted in more than 100 arrests and confiscation of 46 guns since Thursday.

From CBS Chicago: A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood around 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The shooting is one of 35 reported over the weekend so far, according to police, who said six people have died from gunfire.

The teenager was walking on Cullerton Street near Wolcott Avenue when a dark-colored minivan pulled up and someone started shooting at him, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Chicago police say the number of shootings reported this year are similar to last year.

Watch the full report here.

