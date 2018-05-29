Gun control, Chiraq style: 35 people shot over Memorial Day weekend, 6 killed

This was the tally as of 3:00 pm on Memorial Day. Expect the final numbers to go up by Tuesday morning.
The number of shootings are similar to last year, according to the report. This despite police deploying an extra 1,000 officers over the weekend and working with the FBI and ATF have to carry out “precision raids,” which resulted in more than 100 arrests and confiscation of 46 guns since Thursday.
From CBS Chicago: A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood around 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The shooting is one of 35 reported over the weekend so far, according to police, who said six people have died from gunfire.
The teenager was walking on Cullerton Street near Wolcott Avenue when a dark-colored minivan pulled up and someone started shooting at him, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Chicago police say the number of shootings reported this year are similar to last year.
Watch the full report here.
Guess Chirackians are preparing for the Memorial Day 2019 holiday so that 2018 deaths don’t go unnoticed. Oh, the guns confiscated are stolen, illegal possession of a firearm, and those will be replaced by more stolen firearms, as I said, the planet will go on spinning, mankind will eradicate itself.
Ha, ha, how effective. It must be the guns. That’s the problem. Wait until they have all of them and they can start collecting knives. Then they can move onto baseball bats and rocks.
The world is full of dangerous implements. I don’t think that’s the problem. Of course it is said that a man can be slain using the jawbone of an ass. So they should lock up Rahm for sure.
I don’t know which one I despise more, the lame self-serving politicians that don’t work for us or the fuzzy-headed idiots who jump up and down and titter for them. Dangerous losers, that’s what they are.
Every day, every week, every month, every year, gun-control Chicago provides doleful testimony to the ineffectiveness of gun control.
This is a war on the people. Rumor has it, Obama and his Dem’s are trying to scare the people into moving out so that they can buy the land adjacent to the park he just took over for building this un-presidenttial library. They have run the people out of their own park.
Final numbers: 38 shot, 8 killed.
I’m surprised it wasn’t a higher number since the weather was so nice there this weekend.
