Catch & Release: Oregon so concerned about assault weapons that they release man caught with an AK47

Oregon is very concerned about citizens getting their hands on assault weapons.

Politicians there are so concerned that back in April, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblumfiled a draft ballot title for an initiative petition that would ban assault weapons except for military/law enforcement purposes.

So when a man was arrested with an AK-47 what did Multnomah County do to him? They released him the same day he was caught.

On Saturday, Emanuel Venegas-Vazquez (unknown if he is an illegal alien) was arrested and taken into custody after he fired a gun into the air while sitting in a vehicle. According to Oregon Live, investigators seized two firearms: a Browning 9mm and an AK47, which were located in the vehicle.

Someone had called the police and reported the make and model of the vehicle as well as the location of the gun fire.

Police arrived and caught Venegas-Vazquez still sitting in the vehicle. He was booked in Multnomah County Jail on 5/27/18 at 1:18 am on the following charges:

Domestic Violence Menacing (Class A Misdemeanor)

Menacing (Class A Misdemeanor) Two other counts of Menacing (both Class A Misdemeanors)

Theft I by Receiving (Class C Felony)

Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class C Felony)

(Class C Felony) Two counts of Unlawful Possession of Firearm (both Class A Misdemeanors)

Venegas-Vazquez was released from jail on the same day: 5/27/18 (no time noted). The amount of bail listed on his booking? A BIG FAT ZERO.

Do tell me #GunControlNow crowd, what is the point of having more gun control laws when individuals who break current laws are not held for any amount of time and quickly released?

And why is a man arrested for domestic violence, who was caught with an AK47, being released? What about the woman he violated? Aren’t you concerned about her safety?

You know that if this guy had an AK47 he can easily get his hands on another weapon.

Oregon politicians are so concerned about assault weapons and victims of domestic violence that they allow perps to run free after less than 24 hours of arrest.

I guess we need more gun control laws for criminals to break in order to make citizens feel “safe.”

DCG