These days we view the Old Testament with growing certainty

WND: JOEL RICHARDSON NOW ‘FULLY CONVINCED’ MT. SINAI IN SAUDI ARABIA

Bible scholar visited site locals know as ‘Mountain of Moses’

“When you go there, it becomes very obvious that this is the real site,” Richardson told WND. “The other large granite mountain just to the north of it is what the Bible called Horeb. The split rock of Horeb is just to the northwest of it.”

Richardson said that before he went to the site he was “cautious and somewhat skeptical.”

“After having gone and seen everything, I am fully confident that this is the real Mount Sinai,” he said.

“At every turn, everything lines up with the biblical narrative. Everything falls into place. If this is not Mount Sinai, then God Himself has masterfully created the greatest hoax in human history.”

We have heard of sites in Saudi Arabia being recognized as being the exact locations of the events in Exodus

I have been excited about this for a while, but have been cautioned away from it by “well meaning” theologians (who’s opinions are rarely of any value). If you read this WND article, and are a Christian or a Jew, you will emerge changed and filled with certainty about the whole biblical account.

