Memorial Day: It’s not about having the day off work…

Posted on May 28, 2018 by | 2 Comments

all gave some

DCG

This entry was posted in Military, United States and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “Memorial Day: It’s not about having the day off work…

  1. Dr. Eowyn | May 28, 2018 at 4:52 am | Reply

    Thank you, DCG. And “thank you” to all those who sacrificed their lives for our too-often ungrateful country.

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Anna Cottage | May 28, 2018 at 7:39 am | Reply

    Very well said, here in the UK there are those that forget too easily. All those Sacrifices must never be forgotten, all those that have returned from Wars damaged must be helped. Reblogging, this it is so important.

    Liked by 2 people

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s