What Memorial Day is Really All About

I received the following pics a couple of days ago in an email from my brother that was about to depart Phoenix for the flight home after a business trip.

We have all seen the gussied-up, sanitized, homogenized as well as somewhat impersonal photos and videos put out by the various media outlets this time every year, but nothing quite drives it home like seeing this up-close and personal.

I have no idea who this soldier is, but I do know they gave their all for our country.

The caption he posted ahead of the photos was as follows:

Disembarking of a fallen soldier here in Phoenix tonight. Very impressive, Very emotional and Totally American!!! Great reminder of what this weekend and Monday stands for. Have a great Memorial Day!

-Dave

 

  1. DCG | May 27, 2018 at 8:46 pm | Reply

    Welcome home soldier. RIP.

  2. truckjunkie | May 27, 2018 at 9:15 pm | Reply

    And Thank You for your sacrifice.
    America

