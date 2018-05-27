What Memorial Day is Really All About

I received the following pics a couple of days ago in an email from my brother that was about to depart Phoenix for the flight home after a business trip.
We have all seen the gussied-up, sanitized, homogenized as well as somewhat impersonal photos and videos put out by the various media outlets this time every year, but nothing quite drives it home like seeing this up-close and personal.
I have no idea who this soldier is, but I do know they gave their all for our country.
The caption he posted ahead of the photos was as follows:
Disembarking of a fallen soldier here in Phoenix tonight. Very impressive, Very emotional and Totally American!!! Great reminder of what this weekend and Monday stands for. Have a great Memorial Day!
(h/t: My brother)
-Dave
Welcome home soldier. RIP.
And Thank You for your sacrifice.
America
