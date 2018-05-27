So woke: Actor William H. Macy lets boys sleep over with his teen daughters

I’m sure that’s quite normal in Hollyweird.
From Daily Mail: William H. Macy wants his daughters to have lots of sex… and be shameless about it. The 68-year-old told Us Weekly he was evolving from the old fashioned protective dad trope.
‘You know, I started doing all the cliches, “I’m gonna threaten the guys, I’m gonna dig a moat around our house”,’ he said.
‘And then I thought, “OK, what do you really want for your daughters?” And I realized: I want them to be happy and lusty and safe. I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! ‘
‘Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt,’ he added. ‘That’s what I really want.’
The actor shares daughters Sofia, 17, and Georgia, 16, with wife of 21 years Felicity Huffman.
He admitted to the mag that ‘boys are in the picture’ at the moment, and that he even lets them stay over. ‘They’re different than when I was a kid. Georgia and Sofia have all their pals over. They will have six or eight of their friends over,’ he said.
‘It’s pretty bizarre, especially with Sofia, to wake up in the morning and there’s some boy walking out of your daughter’s room! They all sleep together!
He added: ‘I don’t think they have sex, well, I know they don’t.’
The two-time Emmy winner revealed that while his youngest ‘is crazy about political science’, his eldest wants to follow her parents into the industry. ‘I think she’s firmly in the tribe,’ he said. ‘She’s good. I’ve seen her in a lot of plays.’
Felicity recently shared an adorable photo of the 68-year-old dancing with their daughter in her prom dress.
DCG
Sick!
Nothing like free sex and free STDs. What a nut case!
And then he said, “there was physical and mental abuse …I’m not sure when the drug use started …we never saw it coming”.
The sick part is that “daddy” taughty his daughters to be naughty.
This is a Freemason Trademark, screwing your own children.
Ha, does he really believe the girls are not going to have sex? The boys will. Hey buddy, when the hormones are energized they won’t be playing Chinese checkers. Better have the wallet ready when he finds out they need lotsa treatment for having multiple sex partners. Does he love his children?
It is so utterly disgusting to hear a father talk about his teenage daughters like this. Letting their friends, guys and girls, sleep over in the same bed?? And claim their not having sex?? What a creepy pervert. When they start doing porn for money by 18 is he going to support that too? Because that is the direction their going in with behavior like this. Sad and pathetic. So happy to have grown up in a loving, caring, supportive, more conservative and old fashioned family. Fathers are supposed to be the family protectors and discipliners. I have total respect and limitless love for mine, as a child should! I would just die if my father talked like that, truly repulsive.
Um…
No doubt he also supports Planned Parenthood.
No moral compass???? No morals at all for himself nor for his children. Much to answer for someday. Hollyweird just gets more weird, twisted and perverted.
Apparently “Woke” is not just a word for/to the illiterate,….but applicable to the immoral.
