So woke: Actor William H. Macy lets boys sleep over with his teen daughters

I’m sure that’s quite normal in Hollyweird.

From Daily Mail: William H. Macy wants his daughters to have lots of sex… and be shameless about it. The 68-year-old told Us Weekly he was evolving from the old fashioned protective dad trope.

‘You know, I started doing all the cliches, “I’m gonna threaten the guys, I’m gonna dig a moat around our house”,’ he said.

‘And then I thought, “OK, what do you really want for your daughters?” And I realized: I want them to be happy and lusty and safe. I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! ‘

‘Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt,’ he added. ‘That’s what I really want.’

The actor shares daughters Sofia, 17, and Georgia, 16, with wife of 21 years Felicity Huffman.

He admitted to the mag that ‘boys are in the picture’ at the moment, and that he even lets them stay over. ‘They’re different than when I was a kid. Georgia and Sofia have all their pals over. They will have six or eight of their friends over,’ he said.

‘It’s pretty bizarre, especially with Sofia, to wake up in the morning and there’s some boy walking out of your daughter’s room! They all sleep together!

He added: ‘I don’t think they have sex, well, I know they don’t.’

The two-time Emmy winner revealed that while his youngest ‘is crazy about political science’, his eldest wants to follow her parents into the industry. ‘I think she’s firmly in the tribe,’ he said. ‘She’s good. I’ve seen her in a lot of plays.’

Felicity recently shared an adorable photo of the 68-year-old dancing with their daughter in her prom dress.

DCG