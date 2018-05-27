David Hogg extortion: Demands Publix donate $1M and disassociate from NRA

The dictionary defines “extort” as “to get something, especially money, from someone by using force or threats”.
And that’s exactly what David Hogg, self-appointed spokesman for gun-control for not just the students of Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but also students across the United States.
Two days, ago, on May 23, 2018, Hogg joined the call for a National Die-in Day on June 12 in Washington, DC, to advocate gun control in honor of “the 49 victims of Pulse as well as hundreds of countless lives lost to gun violence in this country each year.”
But Hogg means to do better than the National Die-in. On the same day, he tweeted a call for disruptive “die-in” “lie down” demonstrations inside Parkland’s two Publix grocery stores:
Publix, which is based in Lakeland, Florida, is the state’s largest private employer and one of the biggest grocery chains in the Southeast, with 1,172 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Roughly 800 of those locations are in Florida.
After calling for a “die-in” at Publix stores, on May 24, 2018, Hogg then tweeted this extortion at Publix, demanding $1 million in donation and a pledge of ideological fealty to the gun-control movement:
“I call on @Publix to donate double the money they gave to Putman to the Stoneman Douglas Victims fund, $1,000,000. And never support an A rated NRA politician again.”
Calling Hogg the “public face of the gun control movement,” Victor Morton of the Washington Times explains that Publix is being targeted by Hogg for its support of Adam Putnam, Florida’s agricultural commissioner and a Republican gubernatorial candidate. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Publix had given a total of $670,000 to Putnam’s campaigns in the last three years — thus, the sum of $1 million of Hogg’s extortion.
Publix spokesman Brian West explained that the grocery chain’s support of Putnam is because he’s pro-business: “As the hometown candidate, Publix has had a long-standing relationship with Commissioner Putnam. We support pro-business candidates, and believe Commissioner Putnam will make a great governor.”
Hogg’s extortion is effective.
CBS News reports that amid Friday’s “die-in” at its stores, apologizing for putting “our associates and the customers they serve in the middle of a political debate,” Publix announced it has suspended all political contributions “as we reevaluate our giving processes”.
What you can do:
- If you live in the southeast, go shop at a Publix grocery store!
- Support Adam Putnam for governor by volunteering (go here) and donating. He stands for gun rights, i.e., the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
H/t FOTM‘s Stovepipe
~Eowyn
If you take the time to read the comments on this kid’s Twitter Feed, you’ll see that mainstream American Citizens despise him. I think it’s great, they couldn’t have picked a better hateful face for gun grabbing, it’s the equivalent of putting hillary up against Trump…or maxine waters against Pence! Liberal Logic at it’s finest!!! Keep it up libtards, the NRA just keeps growing!
What an arrogant little punk. But, on one hand I guess we should thank him a little, his hissy fit caused the cessation of donations to Planned Parenthood.
If I were Putnam I would sue Hogg for interfering with his ability to earn an income.
BTW Hogg, the next time you extort businesses by having a Die In, live up to your part. Walking away doesn’t count.
And If I were a shopper in a Publix that day, I would have rolled my cart right over him. And shame on Publix for not having that group arrested for Impeding traffic in their business, they also should sue for loss of profit.
HaHaHa!!! Good one..while they stage a Die-In…We could set up a Cart-Roll.
Or , ” The Running of the Bulls “
Yes, we should thank him for stopping the donations to Planned Genocide! Hoggy’s mommy is involved with that shameful organization.
Reblogged this on On the Patio and commented:
It is way cool when you can add extortion to the list of civil infractions, disturbing the peace, trespassing, demonstrating without a permit, etc. and you think you are all that. This arrogant “closet survivor” needs some jail time to solidify his SJW status amoungst the others in history. IMHO.
Publix should mount a PR campaign exposing Hogg for what he is. America is coming back under its original “Republic” foundation. To hell with Hogg and his faux fascists supporters – they are the problem. Wake up Publix.
I’m not sure I want to give Publix my business, if they are so easily cowed by this punk. They will be opening a new store near me soon, I was a steady customer of theirs in Florida, but Virginia offers me better choices and now I have a problem with them
Publix really is a great store, but they should literally tell this Soros punk to go take a flying leap. Publix supports great conservatives, I want them to keep doing that.
I wish he would try this ” die in ” b.s. close to me in Ga. …I’d be more than happy to walk all over him . In steel toed shoes . This punk p.o.s. is on an ego trip the size of the Pacific ocean .
Just out of curiosity I clicked on his name on one of the tweets in the article . He definitely thinks real highly of himself and his so-called movement . I just had a movement and it came out looking like him !!!…………
Thought about joining Twitter to see how fast I could get kicked off of it .
Just a paid actor … wonder what his bank account looks like since the Parkland incident? (With the “Camera Off”, he seems to have forgotten his sorrow and appears to be enjoying this bit of fame) This type of work must pay well.
Except on few occasions I do ALL my shopping in Publix, expensive, yes, the company is above and beyond the very best and I get what I pay for. “Gumby Hogg” is crying for attention and “freebies”, his so call movement will eventually die out, summer is upon us and the millennium want sun, fun, a good tan and plenty of beer to quench their thirst, so Gumby forget about all that crap that is not going anywhere, join the crowd, you are young only once.
