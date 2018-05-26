Starbucks ‘inclusive’ restrooms: blood-spattered walls, used needles & poop

Here’s another reason not to go to Starbucks.
Starbucks employees are having a hard time with the company’s new “inclusive” public restroom policy, having to contend with blood-spattered walls, used drug needles, and poop outside of toilet bowls.
Starbucks issued a new inclusiveness policy after a store manager in Philadelphia called the police about two black men who asked to use the bathroom without purchasing anything and refused to leave when asked. Officers arrested the men.
After the MSM blew the incident into a race issue, Starbucks executives apologized to the men and settled with them for an undisclosed amount. Then Starbucks issued updated procedures instructing employees how to identify and handle disruptive guests, including those who are smoking, using drugs or alcohol or using restrooms improperly. Employees are instructed to call the police only if the situation becomes unsafe — whatever that means.
Julie Jargon reports for the Wall Street Journal, May 24, 2018:
Now that Starbucks Corp. has decided to allow anyone to use its restrooms, it faces the critical task of keeping them clean and safe.
That job was a nuisance even before the coffee chain …said it would allow all guests in its U.S. company-operated stores to use its cafes, including its restrooms, whether or not they make a purchase.
Managers and baristas regularly deal with a range of problems in the restrooms, from drug use to defecation outside the toilets, according to some current and former employees.
Darrion Sjoquist, 21, who worked as a barista at a Seattle Starbucks two years ago, said drug use happened once a week and “cops were called a lot.” Once, when he was taking out the bathroom trash, Sjoquist was pricked by a hypodermic needle. He and other Seattle baristas even asked Starbucks to install Sharps containers—the kind of locked boxes found in doctors’ offices—in the bathrooms, to encourage drug users to properly dispose of their needles.
A current barista in New York City also said drug use in Starbucks bathrooms is a frequent occurrence.
A former Starbucks facilities manager said employees often found small drops of blood splattered across the toilet and walls. While there are special kits on hand with rubber gloves, tongs and a box to dispose of needles, employees aren’t expected to clean up bodily fluids and drug paraphernalia. They can call a Starbucks facilities hotline, which in turn can dispatch a local third-party hazardous-materials service to clean up. It is up to local stores to determine their needs.
Bathroom cleanliness is among the top factors for consumers in deciding whether to go to a restaurant, according to food-service research firm Technomic Inc. Consumers ranked Starbucks 20th in terms of bathroom cleanliness out of 62 fast-food chains in Technomic’s most recent quarterly survey of fast-food customers.
H/t ZeroHedge and FOTM‘s Stovepipe
~Eowyn
There you have it, folks. Try and bend to satanic agenda’s and you get pooped-on.
The Freemasons’ handwriting is all over this crap…..cuz Masons are of this same ilk.
I don’t drink coffee and never go into Starbucks.
Feel bad for the employees who have to deal with this madness. Gross…
What will it take to wake people up? To respect and value what those before us went through to make America great. This Memorial Day and very day thereafter, may we live in remembrance showing our due respect in speech and deed for them. It is a struggle against people foreign and domestic who loathe what our nation has achieved and the people who sacrificed for that achievement.
starbucks, with the tranny mermaid surrounded by pentagrams logo, goes from hiring refugees as baristas (who do not wash their hands by custom) to allowing anyone to utilize their facilities which means any half-witted patron who decides to drink their coffee or use their facilities is in for a load of hurt and filed lawsuits (even the homeless will probably file lawsuits)…starbucks is begging to be sued.
sounds like the public health agency should condemn their PC “cafes”, no one should enter an establishment and be exposed to feces, blood, and needles.
