New street drug K2 turns people into zombies

The Goldwater reports, May 25, 2018, that the zombie drug K2 is wreaking havoc in New York as three people were found passed out on sidewalks in Crown Heights from apparent K2 overdoses. Emergency responders had to peel the zombified drug users off the pavement to transport them to the hospital.
The NYPD is investigating the overdoses. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said there had been close to 100 incidents involving the zombie drug in recent days, and issued a stark warning about K2:
“This is extremely toxic, you literally do not know what you’re putting into your body. We’re seeing in the most recent incidents, two different strains. One appears to be much more toxic than the others.”
The NYPD drug lab is working to identify exactly what people were ingesting to find the source of the drug and stop the epidemic afflicting Brooklyn neighborhoods. The plague-ridden corner where the zombies were found in Crown Heights is not the only recent episode involving the synthetic drug. Last week over two dozen people overdosed on K2 near the infamous Bedford-Stuyvesant deli. Eight people were arrested Tuesday for selling K2 in colorful packages labeled with cartoon characters including Scooby Doo.
Here’s a disturbing video of a K2 zombie wandering the streets of Washington, DC:
~Eowyn
Nature has a means of weeding out fools, such as people driving 90 mph in a torrential rain, cleaning loaded guns or injecting the contents of under the sink chemicals into their bloodstream. Pathetic but the human race does not advance by adding the dregs into the genetic mix. Take a rotten apple and place it in a bowl of good fruit. Do the good apples make the bad one better or does the rot of the bad one spread through to contaminate the good ones?
Well said, really a good analogy.
Wow. We just had a guy shot by police that looked earily like he was displaying the same kinda of behavior. He was sitting naked in the middle of the interstate, laid down and made ‘snow angels’ then jupmed up running saying ‘I figured it out’ & ‘I’m living the dream’. He ran at a cop who tased him and when he didn’t stop and threatened to kill the cop, was shot dead.
The story is still unfolding but I think the cops knew and know something about this guy and/or his behavior.
Why would anyone ingest something that you have no idea of what it is and how it will affect you. It only outlines the mentality of this person that does not protect himself from harm.
I would suggest the Police follow up with these people and where the purchases were made and charge those people with endangerment to the community. If the purchaser bought it “on the street,” then I would charge him with endangerment to himself and the city.
This is true, around here anyway, it’s an epidemic. I saw 1st hand, a guy flopping around on the sidewalk naked, and slamming his head into a postal box, the ambulance came and they had a hard time strapping him down to the stretcher. Another story I just heard the other day was, this guy drove to the convenience store down the street from his apartment, he walked home and reported his Jeep missing because it wasn’t in it’s parking spot! He forgot he drove to the store!! The police found the vehicle, and they charged him with an unregistered/uninsured vehicle!!! I personally know this guy, he’s a mess on this stuff. A lot of the muslim owned convenience stores around here are the one’s that sell the stuff, there was just a sting operation in the area on these stores, a few of them got caught keeping the drug in their Ct Lotto Machines. They call it Synthetic Marijuana, wrong, it gives marijuana a bad name, it’s nothing like weed at all. This K2 is also highly addictive.
This is disturbing alright, and very Scary!
