Hero dogs: saves newborn baby; fosters orphaned ducklings

A female dog in Argentina has more humanity than too many humans.

The 8-year-old dog found an abandoned, prematurely-born baby in a field of rubbish in a shanty town outside of Buenos Aires, Argentina. It was winter.

The dog picked up the baby, carried him 55 yards and placed the baby among her puppies.

The dog’s owner heard the baby’s cries and found him covered with a rag. The baby had no bite marks.

Police found the baby’s 14-year-old mother. (FoxNews)

Fred, a 10-year-old Labrador, is the resident dog at tourist attraction Mountfitchet Castle — a reconstructed Norman castle in Stansted, Essex, about 35 miles north of London.

One day, the staff found nine little ducklings wandering the castle grounds without their mother, probably killed by a fox.

Fred took to the ducklings and became their foster dad.

The little ducklings follow Fred everywhere, having imprinted on him. They swim in the castle moat every day together, and sleep together in the same basket in the house at night.

