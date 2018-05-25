‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin is a satanist: Website invites readers to be one with the Devil

The Baphomet was first drawn and popularized in 1854 by occultist Eliphas Lévi in his book, Dogme et Rituel de la Haute Magie (Dogmas and Rituals of High Magic) — a winged, horned, androgynous, humanoid goat with breasts and phallus. (See “The Devil is transgender”)

Levi called his image the Baphomet — “The Sabbatic Goat” and “The Goat of Mendes.” Lévi’s Baphomet is the source of the Rider-Waite Tarot image of the Devil. The Baphomet goat, together with the downward-pointed pentagram, was adopted as the official symbol — called the Sigil of Baphomet — of the Church of Satan and continues to be used among Satanists. [Source: Wikipedia]

Former “Home Alone” child actor Macaulay Culkin, now 37 and a supposed recovered drug-addict, has a new website with a childlike, cutsey name — Bunny Ears. On its “About” page is this description:

We are a lifestyle brand founded by Pagemaster star Macaulay Culkin.

On the front page of Bunny Ears is an invitation to a “mindfulness exercise”. The reader is first asked to empty and render him/herself an “empty vessel”; then the Baphomet — the Devil — is invited in with an incantation, followed by a blood-letting ritual to seal the pact:

I thought it might be nice to celebrate the website’s launch with a small mindfulness exercise; a setting of intentions as it were. And because you and I are basically the same, it might be fun if you were to help each other along the process. To set an intention, we’ll need to first clear our minds of all extraneous thought. We need to make our very core an open and waiting vessel for the knowledge and enlightenment we are set to receive from the sacred depths. Close your eyes and listen to a few seconds of this, then open your eyes: Think of a key phrase; a mantra if you will. Something that you can return to throughout the day and that will keep you balanced and on your spiritual path. For instance; I often go with a repeating call of “Lucifuge Rofocale,” which is just some silly thing I like to say. What is your mantra? Some fun suggestions: “Naberius”, ‘Rusalka” or “Ukobach”. Whatever feels right for you and helps you set a clear focus. Now that we’ve set our intention, let’s picture an idyllic spot; a place that really makes you feel whole. Personally, I like to transport myself to a beautiful beach; perhaps the black shores of the lovely Cocytus river. But you do you! It could be a lovely meadow in Tartarus, taking in the night that has been described as “So dark that it grows the roots of the earth and the unharvested sea.” Now take yourself to the fantasy spot in your mind, and with me – repeat the following phrase out loud: “The light and the teacher in me recognizes the void and the mongrel in you. Agios O, Baphomet, Agios O Baphomet. Namaste.” [Note: “Agios” is the Greek word for “holy”] And now- to seal in our exercise, we, like Legion before us, must prove that we are worthy in his great eyes; his monstrous, burning, all-seeing eyes.

Look deep into his eyes. You are his.

His gaze permanently kept agape, so that he may judge us all, with his ever-knowing ferocity. So you’re gonna wanna grab a thumbtack (or an exacto knife if you’re the crafty type), and with your intention in mind, and the clearest and darkest of hearts, let your fluids co-mingle with the very terra firma that our dark lord reigns from under. And remember: just a prick. A little blood goes a long way in terms of ritualistic bloodletting. And you’re going to lose a lot of blood.



Bind your blood to the flesh of the earth. Let it bathe the soil.

But it’s the concept, really; more about the quality of thought than the quantity of plasma. Take a deep breath. Take another. Hold it. Hold it. Hold it until you see the divine shadow start to creep in and welcome you into Adversary’s open maw. The dark one has been waiting for you. His patience running ever thinner. His wait is over. Now release. And know that you are his… and that we are one. Forever. Welcome to Bunny Ears!

Hollywood rumors say Macauley Culkin, when he was a child actor, had been sexually molested. With that in mind, it is noteworthy that among the merchandise hawked on Bunny Ears is a bunny-pizza pin, reminiscent of Pizzagate:

