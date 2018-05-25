Friday Funny: Dog carries stick

Posted on May 25, 2018 by | 4 Comments

While walking with her human, Molly the dog found a stick and was determined to bring it home, carrying it in her mouth.

dog stick

Wait till you see the rest of the “stick”.

LOL

dog stick1

Here’s the video:

~Eowyn

4 responses to “Friday Funny: Dog carries stick

  1. Auntie Lulu | May 25, 2018 at 3:14 am | Reply

    Judging from Molly’s wagging tail . . . I think she is rather pleased with herself. Great film clip. Thank you for the smile.

  2. filia.aurea | May 25, 2018 at 3:17 am | Reply

    Determination, lol. Such a good human for allowing Molly to keep it.

  3. Brian Heinz | May 25, 2018 at 5:09 am | Reply

    What a way to start the day. Doc again you rock. was having a hard time this morning and now no worries. thank you. Funny you seem to always know when it’s needed must be your gift. 🙂

  4. MyBrainHurts | May 25, 2018 at 6:45 am | Reply

    Great to know my dog is not the only one who does this. My dog Kricket must carry something with her on every walk. I have a pile of sticks by my front steps that she has gathered from all over the neighborhood. She collects them in all sizes. Firewood, anyone?

