Friday Funny: Dog carries stick

While walking with her human, Molly the dog found a stick and was determined to bring it home, carrying it in her mouth.
Wait till you see the rest of the “stick”.
LOL
Here’s the video:
~Eowyn
Judging from Molly’s wagging tail . . . I think she is rather pleased with herself. Great film clip. Thank you for the smile.
Determination, lol. Such a good human for allowing Molly to keep it.
What a way to start the day. Doc again you rock. was having a hard time this morning and now no worries. thank you. Funny you seem to always know when it’s needed must be your gift. 🙂
Great to know my dog is not the only one who does this. My dog Kricket must carry something with her on every walk. I have a pile of sticks by my front steps that she has gathered from all over the neighborhood. She collects them in all sizes. Firewood, anyone?
