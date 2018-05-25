Amazon’s Alexa recorded and shared a conversation without consent

Another reason why there will never be an “Alexa” in my home.
From Seattle Times: An Amazon device powered by the Alexa voice software recorded a couple’s private conversation in their home and sent it to someone in their contact list without their knowledge, KIRO television reported.
A Portland woman told the TV station that two weeks ago, one of her husband’s employees called to say he had received audio files containing recordings of a conversation inside their house.
“I felt invaded,” said the woman, Danielle, who didn’t want KIRO to use her last name. She said every room in her house had been wired with Amazon devices to control things like the heating, lights and security system.
“A total privacy invasion,” she went on. “Immediately I said, ‘I’m never plugging that device in again, because I can’t trust it.’”
An Amazon spokeswoman didn’t immediately comment on the KIRO report.
In a statement to the TV station, KIRO reported, Amazon called the event “an extremely rare occurrence,” without elaborating on what had caused the files to be sent. It added, “We are taking steps to avoid this from happening in the future” and said Amazon takes privacy very seriously.
Alexa, the voice-activated software that resides primarily in Amazon’s Echo speakers, is an increasingly popular tool people use to play music, and to toggle wirelessly controlled home appliances. That popularity is predicated, in part, on customers trusting Amazon — and rival smart-device makers like Google and Apple — enough to invite a powerful array of corporate-controlled microphones into their home.
Earlier this year, some Alexa users were unnerved by what seemed to be spontaneous laughter from the devices. The company suggested people triggered the laughter by accidentally requesting it, and subsequently changed the prompt to make such unintended requests less likely.
DCG
Asleep airheads order crap like this.
And they vote!
“A total privacy invasion,”
not really-
what do these people expect when they invite the devil into their homes?
Just sayin’…
Oh, this is reliable…
And if you think the government don’t have an inside track to access all this info then your sleeping at the wheel and about to hit a tree. We already know nsa is recording every phone call and every email and every text of any kind.
To think this would be useful as the next tool in the box. They give the government what ever they ask for behind the scenes but act like they fight it in the public sector. So get one and let your life be an open book to the world.
The moral of this experience is do not wire your home and let artificial intelligence control it…..
True George . . . . You are right on the mark. My question is . . . who is actually stupid enough to trust Amazon, Google, or Apple? I certainly do not.
So sad that we give up privacy because we are too lazy to adjust our own lights and thermostat. Next we get the chip cause carrying cash/identification is just too hard.
This is so funny. Really, what do people think these things are for? Does any one remember the very first car phones that hit the market. They were huge cumbersome things and had to be installed in your car. My boss wanted one and I had the responsibility of researching what would be best for him and his needs and then have it installed. He was on the road between point A to point B, which was a two-hour drive. This is when he did his dictation. Oh, that sounds so long and far away these days. Anyway, one of the tapes he gave me to transcribe had a full fledge conversation between two people on it. The only thing we could figure out was that when he go out of the car for a pit stop, the dictation machine was left on and his car phone picked up the conversation. Anything electronic is there forever, somewhere. There is no privacy.
That’s funny…I had the same (loathsome) job got MY boss! And it took HOURS to have the damned thing installed: not only did the phone have to go in, but a big antenna had to be mounted on the back of the vehicle. Ahhh, the good old days (1989)!
And if not Big Brother who will learn how to hack it and then what ya got. All your private info at the hands of a hacker I do a lot of IT work at my office and you learn how to get around a lot of things when you have to make it work. So given time they will hack it if it has an app it can be hacked. I have always wondered if you get a pace maker or defibrillator they have apps you figure out what app you could hack them and kill or make them jump with shock treatment. Sorry the more I think about this makes me even more nervous.
>>… one of her husband’s employees called to say he had received audio files containing recordings of a conversation inside their house.
I felt invaded,” said the woman … She said every room in her house had been wired with Amazon devices to control things like the heating, lights and security system.
Well, I can’t work up any sympathy for people too lazy to even activate their own heating, lights, and security system.
I’ll bet they’d like “Alexa” to do their sleeping and napping for them, too. The lounging about watching TV 24/7/365 — THAT they’ll do themselves!
~ D-FensDogG
Alexa is the fruition of all the science fiction nightmares of my youth. Government already is mandating technological advances that we neither want nor approve of. Consider California’s mandate that all new construction include solar energy. My point is that we are giving our government Absolute Total Control of everything that we think say feel want or desire. Companies that produce this technology, Amazon, Google and so forth tell us it is for our convenience. They also tell us that our privacy is not abused by these devices. That’s absolute nonsense, and it’s a lie. Everything Alexa hears is recorded and these recordings are discoverable by a simple governmental search warrant. Planning a trip somewhere? Alexa knows. Having a affair? Alexa knows. Planning a divorce? Alexa knows. Bought a gun lately? Alexa knows. Criticizing the government? Alexa knows. Saying something that could be interpreted as a terrorist thought? Alexa knows. How you voted in the last election? Alexa knows. The day is coming, when these devices will be as ubiquitous as security cameras that constantly photograph everything that happens in public pretty much everywhere . We have televisions that we talked to that record our conversations. We have cell phones. Internet connections. And all these things combined to eliminate every last shred of privacy that we could possibly have. I do believe the day is coming that people will listen on behalf of the government and report to authorities the things that we are planning or wanting to do or saying. And I believe that in that day people’s homes will be invaded by government police to arrest people not for committing a crime, but for suggesting it. George Orwell’s 1984, by contrast, is Child’s Play.
Grif . . . Excellent comment! Wow! This is way more than we ever expected. The wise will shun all this new fangled stuff, and keep their privacy.
