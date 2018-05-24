Sign on I-40 near Little Rock, Arkansas

~Eowyn
I LOVE IT!!!!!
Couldn’t be more TRUE!!!!
President Trump is a lightning rod. Because on his own he blesses the Jews and Israel at every turn, the hatred Hollywood and the kosher MSM have for him must express the built up genocidal hatred the Jewish power centers in America have for the rest of us. The Republican establishment is every bit as much their footstool as the Dems, and all the more evil since it isn’t the openly anti-Christian Dems who betray us behind closed doors at every turn.
It’s good to see the message in print. There should be a billboard outside every college campus. There are a lot of young adults who feel they are under attack by liberals teachers while earning thier degrees. They need to know that they are not alone. My son and his friends at college feel they are walking on a tight rope.
Yes, we need a sign like this near every big city! One more phrase I would add to that sign is the dems are anti God!
Love the billboard.
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
So true, THE DEMOCRATS DON’T HATE TRUMP – THEY HATE AMERICA.
So sad that the Dem’s hate America and what it has stood for all people and even the world. How many years, as long as I have been on the God given earth, America has been the bread basket of the world.
Why do the Dem’s hate America – they have been elected to represent their part of America? The Schumer/Pelosi’s have gotten too rich and greedy and their hearts have turned to stone. Since Bush I the presidents have worked to reduce the good in America. We all know, now, how they are trying to undermine the country and all of it is coming out of the wash. Hopefully, those who have done this dirty work will now be punished and we can get back to what we do best and that is working toward a future that our children can prosper and have the opportunities which were taken away by Bush I, Clinton’s, Bush II, and Obama.
Those who wish evil to our country – may you wake up and see the Glory of God and see the error of your ways.
kommonsentsjane
A nation that goes from one ‘problem’ to another is easier to control. Democrats are masters at creating problems where none existed before. Russian collusion, illegal aliens suffering, the constant, unending race issue and the incredible decline in education. By presenting themselves as the solution they guarantee a permanent power base formed of these groups they have successful made dependent upon themselves as saviors. Its an endless cycle; they create the victims and rush in as the deliverers. Nothing gets solved, nothing is ever accomplished but the Democrats become more entrenched and wealthier. Over time their own interests have become their major goal. That includes bending and breaking laws to retain power. Republicans make dents but they can’t break this system which has gone on far too long. If anything, the Democrats know how to achieve power and to use it. Their image of kindness and compassion is a facade, underneath they are cruel and ruthless but for the sake of their begrugding acts they have captured the loyalty of far too many Americans. Democrats are the wolves in sheep’s clothing but until the populace comes to realize this and put an end to their scheme we will suffer the effects of their actions as they pit their eternal victims against those of us who don’t comply.
