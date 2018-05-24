Parents go to court to evict 30 y.o. son from their home

You can’t make this stuff up.

After repeated efforts to evict their 30-year-old son from their home in Camillus, New York, frustrated parents Christina and Mark Rotondo are now asking for the court’s help.

The Rotondos have been informed that because their son — who refuses to pay rent or help out with chores — is a family member, they can only have him removed from the home through an ejectment proceeding.

CNYCentral reports that in filings to the Supreme Court of New York State, the couple say they’ve been trying to get their son, Michael Rotondo, to leave their home for several months by sending him five written notices:

The first notice on February 2 said: “Michael, after a discussion with your Mother, we have decided you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision. Mark and Christina Rotondo” A second note on February 13 tells Michael he is “hereby evicted” from the couple’s home “effective immediately” and tells him he has until March 15 to move out. A third note on February 18 offers $1,100 to Michael “so you can find a place to stay,” as well as the following advice: “1) Organize the things you need for work and to manage an apartment. Note: You will need stuff at [redacted]. You must arrange the date and time through your Father so he can set it up with the tenant. 2) Sell the other things you have that have any significant value, (e.g. stereo, some tools etc.). This is especially true for any weapons you may have. You need the money and will have no place for the stuff. 3) There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one — you have to work! 4) If you want help finding a place your Mother has offered to help you.” The fourth note on March 5 reiterates the upcoming March 15 deadline to leave and says, “So far we have seen no indication that you are preparing to leave. Be aware that we will take any appropriate actions necessary to make sure you leave the house as demanded.” The fifth note on March 30, 15 days past the March 15 deadline, addresses Michael’s car that was sitting at the couple’s home.

In a response filed to the court, Michael Rotondo contends that the five written notices did not provide a reasonable amount of time for him to leave, citing Kosa v. Legg as precedent “that there is ‘Common law requirement of six-month notice to quit before tenant may be removed through ejectment action.”

In a previous response dated April 9, Michael Rotondo claims no cause was given for him to leave the home, that the attempts to remove him from the home are retaliatory, and that for the eight years he’s lived with his parents, he “has never been expected to contribute to household expenses, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises.” Michael Rotondo’s most recent filing asked the court to dismiss his parent’s request.

At the court hearing two days ago on May 22, Judge Donald Greenwood first implored Michael Rotondo to just move out on his own, but he refused. Rotondo refused the judge’s request that he speak directly with his parents and asked for six months more time to leave the residence, which the judge rejected. So the judge ordered him to move. According to Syracuse.com, “after half an hour of back-and-forth, primarily between the son, Michael Rotondo, and the judge, the judge had had enough.”

After the judge’s ruling, Michael Rotondo expressed outrage to the news media: “It seems to me like I should be provided 30 days or so…so I’m expecting something like that, but realistically if somehow that’s not the case, I don’t know. I do plan to appeal it… how it sounded, you know…like” he was being told to leave the residence that very day, which is “ridiculous”.

Michael Rotondo told the Daily Mail outside the courtroom that “I am just so outraged” and that he has been “taunted by conservative groups for being a ‘liberal millennial.’” He also said his parents don’t provide food or do his laundry for him.

Heavy.com quotes Psychology Today that there is a trend of American young adults “failing to launch”:

Failure-to-launch is the collective name for the difficulties so many young people today are having in assuming the self-sufficiency and responsibilities of adulthood, and it is a rapidly growing problem.

As many as 45% of young adults in New Jersey between the ages 18 and 34 now live with their parents, although some of those young adults are employed but still choose to stay with mom and dad.

Signs that a young person has the failure-to-launch syndrome include:

Deflecting responsibility for their actions.

Little motivation for activities that pertain to school and full-time work.

Poor work ethic.

Psychology Today thinks post-Columbine school shootings sent young people the message that the outside world is not safe.

H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV

~Eowyn